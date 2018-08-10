‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Actors Reveal New Gaming Dev Comedy Show

If you’re like us and just absolutely adored the comedy of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, then we’ve got some pretty epic news. Not only are some of the actors from that hilarious show moving onto even funnier pastures – but said pasture is all about game development! It’s literally the best of both worlds.

Variety reports that Apple has a new comedy show on the horizon starring both Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney from the Sunny show. The premise of the new series follows developers in a game development studio and you can bet that it will be authentic, because actual game devs are producing it!

Ubisoft’s Gerard Guillemot, Danielle Kreinik and Jason Altman are all reportedly at the helm of this new series to keep it accurate as well as funny. We don’t know who else is a part of this at the time but we do know each episode will be 30 minutes long, will obviously be scripted, and will stay close to the original Always Sunny In Philadelphia format. Since the aforementioned show will be starting its 13th season soon, it’s going to be a very busy time for these two actors!

For those that are familiar with the show itself, you know that Sunny has touched on the world of video games in the past with a few of their episodes. I don’t know about you, but after seeing the ‘Charlie Rules the World’ episode, I’m down to see even more as a full-fledged show.

Knowing both Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, the humor is going to be completely off the wall but to see the focus solely being on game development with actual big name developers on board is going to be an interesting experience for all. Though it’s a comedy, it could be a good opportunity to remind the gaming community that devs are people and maybe we’ll see a postitive change in the rampant toxicity that’s been slowly taking over in recent years. And maybe if game devs make people laugh, gamers will stop sending them so many death threats.

It’s just a thought.

