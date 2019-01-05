Jack Black Uploads First Gaming Video On His New YouTube Channel And Fans Are Loving It

A week ago Jack Black announced a new YouTube channel dedicated to video games in the most Jack Black way possible. With only a 29-second long clip to his name, the actor and comedian amassed over a million subscribers in a couple of days, because, well he’s Jack Black, and everyone loves Jack Black. A couple days later: two million subscribers.

Now, the channel, dubbed Jablinski Games, has uploaded its first content video, and it’s probably not what you’d expect.

As he promised he would every Friday, this morning Jack Black uploaded his debut video “A House with a Pin in it’s balls.” Naturally, it already has nearly 500K views and a like-to-dislike ratio of 176K to 1.3K.

So, what did Jack Black do to kick off his brand-new channel? Play and stream some of the world’s most popular game, Fortnite? Play some horror games in VR? Adorn a cowboy hat and play Red Dead Redemption 2? No, no, and no. For his debut video, Black opted to keep things old school, and visit the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, Nevada. And this resulted in a three minute video of Black doing exactly what you’d expect Jack Black to do in the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

I’ve always appreciated Black’s unique humor and persona. He’s entertaining, as you will all know by now. However, what I appreciate most about this video is its old-YouTube vibe. It doesn’t embrace the modern YouTube formula or trends, rather it feels almost like a video from a time where YouTube was a much different beast, and better, if you ask me.

Whatever the case, I’m interested in seeing what Jack Black offers next, and where he takes this channel. From the looks of it, he’s going to do whatever he wants with it. I mean heck, he got a million subscribers just by announcing the channel … I’m sure people will tune in no matter what he does.

