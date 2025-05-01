Call of Duty 2026 Reportedly Removing Fan-Favorite Mechanic

Though we have plenty of news about the immediate future of Call of Duty, very little has been said regarding the developer of 2026’s upcoming Call of Duty title. Widely believe to be titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, many players expect the game to maintain the better gameplay aspects that were released as part of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in late 2024. However, a surprising development suggests that omnimovement, one of the most lauded features of Black Ops 6, may not make it into 2026’s Call of Duty title, much to the surprise of the franchise’s many fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a self-proclaimed Call of Duty insider on X, the 2026 Call of Duty title does not currently feature Omnimovement. As the post goes on to state, it’s currently “unclear if things will evolve on this front as we get closer to next year.”

EXCLUSIVE: Modern Warfare 4 (2026) CURRENTLY does not have Omnimovement. Unclear if things will evolve on this front as we get closer to next year.



Worth remembering that it was leaked a while ago that MW4 had the same movement mechanics as this years game which is Black Ops 7… pic.twitter.com/6SCCOgJ1ib — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) April 26, 2025

With a game franchise as large as Call of Duty, rumors are pretty normal and tend to have more credible insiders and leakers simply due to the large size of development teams around the game.

If you aren’t familiar, Omnimovement is a gameplay mechanic introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 that offers more versatile player movement. It allows players to seamlessly chain together movement commands—such as sprinting, diving, and sliding—in any direction. Omnimovement also works in water, letting players dive out of the water and onto land.

The introduction of this mechanic was one of the biggest praises players gave to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, citing the increased freedom of movement as a straightforward improvement on the series. The idea that it might not be present in the upcoming Call of Duty game is a subject of concern and disappointment for fans reacting to this leaked information.

some operator skins in black ops 6

The mechanic not currently being implemented in the game doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t see it at all, however, as the insider @TheGhostOfHope stresses in the comments of their X post.

“It’s very possible that it’s just not in a current build at the moment but very telling it’s no longer got the same mechanics as 2025,” they wrote in reply to one user. “Maybe they’re still figuring out what they wanna do with the movement as they can totally find their own identity with it. [A] middle ground is so important.”

What do you think about the possible removal of Omnimovement to the next Call of Duty game? Let us know in the comments below.