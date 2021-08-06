Jake Paul Teases Twitch Debut

✖

Jake Paul made a name for himself on Vine and YouTube, but it seems that the influencer turned boxer might be planning a move to Twitch sometime in the near future. Paul shared an image of himself on Twitter with a computer setup with three monitors, with the caption "should I start streaming?" Notably, one of the screens has Twitch on it, which could be an indication where he might plan to stream. It's unclear whether or not this is a definitive plan on Paul's part, or merely a passing consideration, but it seems like he's looking at his options, at the moment!

Jake Paul's Tweet can be found embedded below.

Interestingly enough, Paul followed up the Tweet above with a poll, asking his followers whether or not he should start streaming. More than 36,000 people participated in the poll, and the majority told him that he shouldn't stream, with 53% voting no, and 47% voting yes. It's unclear what Paul would stream on Twitch, and whether or not he'd use it for gaming, or Just Chatting. Twitch has proven to be a great outlet regardless, and it will be interesting to see if Paul does opt to join.

While Twitch predominantly started as a way to stream video games, the site has grown far beyond that over the last few years. Twitch has become a massive success story, and it will be interesting to see how the platform grows in the future. Paul's interest in Twitch speaks to how its grown, and how celebrities are increasingly seeing it as a viable way of connecting with audiences.

For now, fans of Jake Paul will just have to wait and see what happens! In the meantime, there are plenty of ways for fans to keep up with him, including his upcoming match with Tyron Woodley, which will take place August 29th at 8 p.m. ET.

[H/T: Dexerto]