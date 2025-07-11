Battlefield 6 Open Beta May Be Coming Soon According to New Discovery

While Battlefield 6 has held numerous closed alpha play tests, a new report suggests an open beta may be coming soon. This would allow all players interested in the FPS title to play an early version of the game ahead of release, possibly even the battle royale mode. Previously, only those who registered via Battlefield Labs had a chance to be selected for one of the alpha tests. If the news is true, it is through this same program the upcoming beta was discovered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New reports suggest data miners have uncovered that the Battlefield Labs client has been updated, and a Battlefield 6 beta has been mentioned. The datamined information is credited to a 1BF Telegram group, which spotted the line “/Battlefield 6 Open Beta/ in the code. With the knowledge that Battlefield 6, or a new Battlefield game, is supposed to be revealed this summer, there may be some truth to this.

battlefield 6 gameplay from the reveal trailer.

Releasing a more in-depth trailer and revealing an open beta would be an excellent way to generate interest in the game. The most recent Battlefield games have been scrutinized and are not as popular as past games; an open beta would be the best way to assure fans of the game’s quality. While most of Battlefield 6’s alphas have been under NDA, leaks have shown the title to have some promise.

However, it is important to treat this information as speculation and rumor. EA nor Dice have provided any official statement regarding an open beta for Battlefield 6. Until such time, this report should be taken with a grain of salt and fans should wait for the developers to announce a beta before getting their hopes up.

Do you think an open beta is in Battlefield 6’s future? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

[H/T MP1st]