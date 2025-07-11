Nintendo Today Updated with New Features

Earlier this year, Nintendo released its brand-new app, Nintendo Today. This news hub for all things Nintendo lets gamers get updates directly to their smartphones or tablets. Since the app was first released, it has seen a few updates with new features to make the app even better. Ahead of the Switch 2 release date, the app added a new calendar to track important events like new game releases and Nintendo Direct events. Now, Nintendo has released another update to add even more features to its news app.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo Today offers daily updates tailored to your interests. The app’s home screen and animated calendar can be customized with your favorite Nintendo theme, including Animal Crossing, Mario, and Zelda. Now, the app will offer even more features to help fans stay up to date with what’s new from Nintendo.

Animal crossing fans can now get a notification when the next game gets announced

This latest update to the app adds daily notifications for the biggest news, with the option to specify whether you’d like the notification in the morning, afternoon, evening, or night. It also lets you do picture-in-picture video to enjoy Nintendo content while doing other things on your phone, like checking in with your favorite mobile game. This should make the app more user-friendly and easier to remember to check in on each day. The update also includes “general improvements” that fix “several issues.” As usual, the patch notes are a little vague here, but it should mean that the app works better overall.

These changes to the Nintendo Today app arrive a few days before the confirmed Pokemon Presents, which could include some big news for the Switch 2. It’s also shortly before the rumored, but not yet confirmed, Nintendo Direct that many fans are expecting later this month. Whether adding more features to its news app has anything to do with big announcements related to these upcoming showcases remains to be seen.

Image via Nintendo

For the full list of new features and changes to the Nintendo Today app, check out the patch notes from the Apple App Store below:

Added daily notifications

You can now receive notifications for the news and content updates delivered to your home screen, once a day during a specified time slot.

Choose from morning, daytime, evening, and night.

Added picture-in-picture video

Video content can now be displayed on top of the home screen or other apps.

You can watch videos while doing something else.

General improvements

Several issues have been fixed for a better user experience.

The Nintendo Today app Version 1.2 update is available now for Android and iOS devices. Head to your phone’s app store to make sure you’ve downloaded the latest version to take advantage of the new features.

Nintendo Today is available for free via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app is focused on providing news related to Nintendo events, game releases, and more.

Have you been using the Nintendo Today app? What do you think of these new changes? Let us know in the comments below!