EA Sports College Football 26: Top 25 Fastest Wide Receivers

One thing that’s almost always true in EA Sports College Football 26 is that speed kills. Nowhere is that more true than at the wide receiver position. If you have a wideout who can get separation deep, you can completely flip a game on its head. Having a burner or two in your WR corps gives your offense a dynamic dimension that’s tough to keep up with. Below is a list of the Top 25 fastest wide receivers in College Football 26. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to outrun your opponent.

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of the see players aren’t going to be much more than deep burners. For example, Rutgers’ Dylan Braithwaite has 96 speed and 96 acceleration, but the junior wideout is only 65 OVR. He’ll get open, but he might not catch the ball when you throw it his way.. We’ll note each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list.

Player Name School Class Speed Accel. OVR Nyck Harbor South Carolina Junior 99 97 82 Jordan Anthony Arkansas Junior 99 99 76 Barion Brown LSU Senior 99 98 86 Jelani Watkins LSU Freshman 98 98 73 Che Nwabuko Pitt Sophomore 98 96 71 Jaylen Mbawke Alabama Sophomore 97 96 76 Kendrick Law Kentucky Senior 97 92 83 Dazmin James Cal Sophomore 97 97 75 Tank Hawkins Florida Sophomore 97 96 74 Zachariah Branch Georgia Junior 97 98 88 Dakorien Moore Oregon Freshman 96 97 84 Ryan Wingo Texas Sophomore 96 95 86 Brenen Thompson Miss. State Senior 96 97 80 Dyan Braithwaite Rutgers Junior 96 96 65 Kam Mikell Colorado Freshman 96 94 73 Quincy Burroughs Western Kentucky Junior 96 91 70 Ryan Williams Alabama Sophomore 96 99 95 Aidan Mizell Florida Sophomore 96 97 78 Malachi Coleman Minnesota Sophomore 96 93 80 Parker Kingston BYU Junior 96 93 74 Jalen Brown Arkansas Sophomore 96 95 80 Major Everhart TCU Junior 96 95 72 Jeremiah Smith Ohio State Sophomore 95 96 98 Evan Stewart Oregon Senior 95 98 91 Squirrel White Florida State Senior 95 95 85

EA Sports College Football 26 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given the active transfer portal in Dynasty Mode this year, you should be able to score one of the WRs above to help kickstart your rebuild.