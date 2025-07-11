Gaming

EA Sports College Football 26: Top 25 Fastest Wide Receivers

The fastest WRs in College Football 26 are worth grabbing.

By

Comments

One thing that’s almost always true in EA Sports College Football 26 is that speed kills. Nowhere is that more true than at the wide receiver position. If you have a wideout who can get separation deep, you can completely flip a game on its head. Having a burner or two in your WR corps gives your offense a dynamic dimension that’s tough to keep up with. Below is a list of the Top 25 fastest wide receivers in College Football 26. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to outrun your opponent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fastest WRs in College Football 26

RELATED: 12 Best Schools to Rebuild in College Football 26

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of the see players aren’t going to be much more than deep burners. For example, Rutgers’ Dylan Braithwaite has 96 speed and 96 acceleration, but the junior wideout is only 65 OVR. He’ll get open, but he might not catch the ball when you throw it his way.. We’ll note each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list.

Player NameSchoolClassSpeedAccel.OVR
Nyck HarborSouth CarolinaJunior999782
Jordan AnthonyArkansasJunior999976
Barion BrownLSUSenior999886
Jelani WatkinsLSUFreshman989873
Che NwabukoPittSophomore989671
Jaylen MbawkeAlabamaSophomore979676
Kendrick LawKentuckySenior979283
Dazmin JamesCalSophomore979775
Tank HawkinsFloridaSophomore979674
Zachariah BranchGeorgiaJunior979888
Dakorien MooreOregonFreshman969784
Ryan WingoTexasSophomore969586
Brenen ThompsonMiss. StateSenior969780
Dyan BraithwaiteRutgersJunior969665
Kam MikellColoradoFreshman969473
Quincy BurroughsWestern KentuckyJunior969170
Ryan WilliamsAlabamaSophomore969995
Aidan MizellFloridaSophomore969778
Malachi ColemanMinnesotaSophomore969380
Parker KingstonBYUJunior969374
Jalen BrownArkansasSophomore969580
Major EverhartTCUJunior969572
Jeremiah SmithOhio StateSophomore959698
Evan StewartOregonSenior959891
Squirrel WhiteFlorida StateSenior959585

EA Sports College Football 26 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given the active transfer portal in Dynasty Mode this year, you should be able to score one of the WRs above to help kickstart your rebuild.

Tagged:
, ,

Next Article

Most Viewed