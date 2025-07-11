EA Sports College Football 26: Top 25 Fastest Wide Receivers

One thing that’s almost always true in EA Sports College Football 26 is that speed kills. Nowhere is that more true than at the wide receiver position. If you have a wideout who can get separation deep, you can completely flip a game on its head. Having a burner or two in your WR corps gives your offense a dynamic dimension that’s tough to keep up with. Below is a list of the Top 25 fastest wide receivers in College Football 26. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to outrun your opponent.
Fastest WRs in College Football 26
Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of the see players aren’t going to be much more than deep burners. For example, Rutgers’ Dylan Braithwaite has 96 speed and 96 acceleration, but the junior wideout is only 65 OVR. He’ll get open, but he might not catch the ball when you throw it his way.. We’ll note each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list.
|Player Name
|School
|Class
|Speed
|Accel.
|OVR
|Nyck Harbor
|South Carolina
|Junior
|99
|97
|82
|Jordan Anthony
|Arkansas
|Junior
|99
|99
|76
|Barion Brown
|LSU
|Senior
|99
|98
|86
|Jelani Watkins
|LSU
|Freshman
|98
|98
|73
|Che Nwabuko
|Pitt
|Sophomore
|98
|96
|71
|Jaylen Mbawke
|Alabama
|Sophomore
|97
|96
|76
|Kendrick Law
|Kentucky
|Senior
|97
|92
|83
|Dazmin James
|Cal
|Sophomore
|97
|97
|75
|Tank Hawkins
|Florida
|Sophomore
|97
|96
|74
|Zachariah Branch
|Georgia
|Junior
|97
|98
|88
|Dakorien Moore
|Oregon
|Freshman
|96
|97
|84
|Ryan Wingo
|Texas
|Sophomore
|96
|95
|86
|Brenen Thompson
|Miss. State
|Senior
|96
|97
|80
|Dyan Braithwaite
|Rutgers
|Junior
|96
|96
|65
|Kam Mikell
|Colorado
|Freshman
|96
|94
|73
|Quincy Burroughs
|Western Kentucky
|Junior
|96
|91
|70
|Ryan Williams
|Alabama
|Sophomore
|96
|99
|95
|Aidan Mizell
|Florida
|Sophomore
|96
|97
|78
|Malachi Coleman
|Minnesota
|Sophomore
|96
|93
|80
|Parker Kingston
|BYU
|Junior
|96
|93
|74
|Jalen Brown
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|96
|95
|80
|Major Everhart
|TCU
|Junior
|96
|95
|72
|Jeremiah Smith
|Ohio State
|Sophomore
|95
|96
|98
|Evan Stewart
|Oregon
|Senior
|95
|98
|91
|Squirrel White
|Florida State
|Senior
|95
|95
|85
EA Sports College Football 26 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given the active transfer portal in Dynasty Mode this year, you should be able to score one of the WRs above to help kickstart your rebuild.