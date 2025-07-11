EA Sports College Football 26: Top 25 Fastest Running Backs

One thing that’s almost always true in EA Sports College Football 26 is that speed is king. For running backs, having that extra gear in their pocket makes them even more dangerous out of the backfield. These guys can break 20-yard runs with relative ease, and have the potential to quickly gobble up much more yardage with just a sliver of daylight. Below is a list of the Top 25 fastest running backs in College Football 26. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to outrun your opponent.
Fastest RBs in College Football 26
Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of the see players aren’t going to be much more than speedsters. For example, Syracuse’s Malachi James brings 94 speed and 93 acceleration, making him one of the fastest players at the position. However, he’s only 72 OVR, and outside of speed, he doesn’t have many skills at this point in his young career. We’ll note each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list.
|Player Name
|School
|Class
|Speed
|Accel.
|Overall
|Demond Claiborne
|Wake Forest
|Senior
|96
|95
|91
|Rayshon Luke
|Fresno State
|Junior
|96
|95
|78
|Isaac Brown
|Louisville
|Sophomore
|95
|97
|93
|Dylan Edwards
|Kansas State
|Junior
|95
|98
|89
|Caden Durham
|LSU
|Sophomore
|95
|97
|89
|Jeremiyah Love
|Notre Dame
|Junior
|95
|95
|95
|Raleek Brown
|Arizona State
|Junior
|95
|93
|79
|Daniel Bray
|Utah
|Freshman
|94
|95
|78
|Girard Pringle Jr.
|Miami
|Freshman
|94
|95
|81
|Harlem Berry
|LSU
|Freshman
|94
|96
|83
|Jahiem White
|West Virginia
|Junior
|94
|94
|89
|Duke Watson
|Louisville
|Sophomore
|94
|96
|87
|Jeremy Payne
|TCU
|Sophomore
|94
|96
|82
|Nicholas Singleton
|Penn State
|Senior
|94
|93
|93
|Peyton Lewis
|Tennessee
|Sophomore
|94
|93
|84
|Malachi James
|Syracuse
|Sophomore
|94
|93
|72
|Taylor Tatum
|Oklahoma
|Sophomore
|94
|95
|83
|Caziah Holmes
|Florida State
|Senior
|94
|93
|79
|Chris Johnson Jr.
|SMU
|Sophomore
|94
|97
|80
|Desmond Reid
|Pitt
|Senior
|93
|97
|91
|Nate Frazier
|Georgia
|Sophomore
|93
|96
|88
|Jaden Nixon
|UCF
|Senior
|93
|97
|88
|Ismail Mahdi
|Arizona
|Senior
|93
|93
|87
|Roman Hemby
|Indiana
|Senior
|93
|96
|87
|Jaivian Thomas
|UCLA
|Junior
|93
|95
|87
EA Sports College Football 26 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given the active transfer portal in Dynasty Mode this year, you’ll likely have the chance to pick up a few of the players below after your first season, if you want a speedy back to help your rebuild.