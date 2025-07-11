EA Sports College Football 26: Top 25 Fastest Running Backs

One thing that’s almost always true in EA Sports College Football 26 is that speed is king. For running backs, having that extra gear in their pocket makes them even more dangerous out of the backfield. These guys can break 20-yard runs with relative ease, and have the potential to quickly gobble up much more yardage with just a sliver of daylight. Below is a list of the Top 25 fastest running backs in College Football 26. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to outrun your opponent.

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of the see players aren’t going to be much more than speedsters. For example, Syracuse’s Malachi James brings 94 speed and 93 acceleration, making him one of the fastest players at the position. However, he’s only 72 OVR, and outside of speed, he doesn’t have many skills at this point in his young career. We’ll note each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list.

Player Name School Class Speed Accel. Overall Demond Claiborne Wake Forest Senior 96 95 91 Rayshon Luke Fresno State Junior 96 95 78 Isaac Brown Louisville Sophomore 95 97 93 Dylan Edwards Kansas State Junior 95 98 89 Caden Durham LSU Sophomore 95 97 89 Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame Junior 95 95 95 Raleek Brown Arizona State Junior 95 93 79 Daniel Bray Utah Freshman 94 95 78 Girard Pringle Jr. Miami Freshman 94 95 81 Harlem Berry LSU Freshman 94 96 83 Jahiem White West Virginia Junior 94 94 89 Duke Watson Louisville Sophomore 94 96 87 Jeremy Payne TCU Sophomore 94 96 82 Nicholas Singleton Penn State Senior 94 93 93 Peyton Lewis Tennessee Sophomore 94 93 84 Malachi James Syracuse Sophomore 94 93 72 Taylor Tatum Oklahoma Sophomore 94 95 83 Caziah Holmes Florida State Senior 94 93 79 Chris Johnson Jr. SMU Sophomore 94 97 80 Desmond Reid Pitt Senior 93 97 91 Nate Frazier Georgia Sophomore 93 96 88 Jaden Nixon UCF Senior 93 97 88 Ismail Mahdi Arizona Senior 93 93 87 Roman Hemby Indiana Senior 93 96 87 Jaivian Thomas UCLA Junior 93 95 87

EA Sports College Football 26 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given the active transfer portal in Dynasty Mode this year, you’ll likely have the chance to pick up a few of the players below after your first season, if you want a speedy back to help your rebuild.