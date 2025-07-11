Gaming

EA Sports College Football 26: Top 25 Fastest Running Backs

College Football 26 is filled with great RBs who have top-end speed.

EA Sports College Football 26

One thing that’s almost always true in EA Sports College Football 26 is that speed is king. For running backs, having that extra gear in their pocket makes them even more dangerous out of the backfield. These guys can break 20-yard runs with relative ease, and have the potential to quickly gobble up much more yardage with just a sliver of daylight. Below is a list of the Top 25 fastest running backs in College Football 26. Using them in Dynasty, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to outrun your opponent.

Fastest RBs in College Football 26

RELATED: 12 Best Schools to Rebuild in College Football 26

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of the see players aren’t going to be much more than speedsters. For example, Syracuse’s Malachi James brings 94 speed and 93 acceleration, making him one of the fastest players at the position. However, he’s only 72 OVR, and outside of speed, he doesn’t have many skills at this point in his young career. We’ll note each player’s overall rating along with their speed so you can better judge which players fit your needs. Here’s the list.

Player NameSchoolClassSpeedAccel.Overall
Demond ClaiborneWake ForestSenior969591
Rayshon LukeFresno StateJunior969578
Isaac BrownLouisvilleSophomore959793
Dylan EdwardsKansas StateJunior959889
Caden DurhamLSUSophomore959789
Jeremiyah LoveNotre DameJunior959595
Raleek BrownArizona StateJunior959379
Daniel BrayUtahFreshman949578
Girard Pringle Jr.MiamiFreshman949581
Harlem BerryLSUFreshman949683
Jahiem WhiteWest VirginiaJunior949489
Duke WatsonLouisvilleSophomore949687
Jeremy PayneTCUSophomore949682
Nicholas SingletonPenn StateSenior949393
Peyton LewisTennesseeSophomore949384
Malachi JamesSyracuseSophomore949372
Taylor TatumOklahomaSophomore949583
Caziah HolmesFlorida StateSenior949379
Chris Johnson Jr.SMUSophomore949780
Desmond ReidPittSenior939791
Nate FrazierGeorgiaSophomore939688
Jaden NixonUCFSenior939788
Ismail MahdiArizonaSenior939387
Roman HembyIndianaSenior939687
Jaivian ThomasUCLAJunior939587

EA Sports College Football 26 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Given the active transfer portal in Dynasty Mode this year, you’ll likely have the chance to pick up a few of the players below after your first season, if you want a speedy back to help your rebuild.

