Path of Exile 2’s Next Major Update Gets a Release Date

Grinding Gear Games shifted its focus largely back to the original Path of Exile this last month as the game saw a major update that brought players back in droves. But now, the developers are back on the grind for the next major update to Path of Exile 2. The big 0.2.0 update, which got mixed reception from fans, came out in April. Following the schedule of big updates every four months in early access, Grinding Gear Games is prepping for the 0.3.0 release in August.

Today, Grinding Gear Games confirmed the exact date for when Path of Exile 2 version 0.3.0 will release. The next big update is set for August 29th. GGG admits this is later in the month than the developer originally hoped for. However, with the somewhat rocky launch of 0.2.0, most gamers likely won’t complain if the developers take a bit longer to cook the next big update for Path of Exile 2.

The last big update got mixed reviews, but poe2 0.3.0 is on the way

Smaller patches continue to roll out fairly regularly, with the latest 0.2.1b Hotfix released today to add some new microtransaction options and fix a bug. But these are more minor patches rather than big influxes of new content, which is saved for major updates every four months or so.

And the update will be a big one indeed. 0.2.0 made a ton of major changes, including adding the new Huntress class to Path of Exile 2. Many of these changes wound up being controversial, and GGG released many subsequent smaller patches to address player feedback. Now, the 0.3.0 update for Path of Exile 2 is shaping up to be just as big, if not bigger, which means that players have plenty to look forward to in August.

The major highlight for Path of Exile 2 0.3.0 is the introduction of a new League. This will usher in a fresh economy, along with League-exclusive content. This follows the trend of Leagues in Path of Exile, so longtime fans will be somewhat familiar with what to expect. The new League starting on August 29th will usher in a new combat mechanic, new rewards, new bosses, and more. But that’s not all to look forward to.

Path of Exile 2‘s next big update will also add an influx of new content to the base game. Grinding Gear Games hasn’t shared a ton about what else we can expect from 0.3.0 just yet. However, their latest blog post teases “a lot of content we haven’t finished yet” adding that “there is certainly a lot of new stuff coming!”

The next update may well introduce the next new class after the huntress

If the leadup to 0.3.0 is anything like the road to the last major update, we’ll likely start to see some serious teasers in the next few weeks. Although August 29th feels far away to those who’ve been eagerly awaiting new content in Path of Exile 2, it is just a little over a month from now.

Path of Exile 2 is available in Early Access on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X. The final game is planned to be free-to-play, but Early Access costs $29.99.