Jim Carrey Will Play Robotnik in ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Movie

According to Deadline sources, Jim Carrey is negotiating to star as Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik in the upcoming live action/CGI Sonic The Hedgehog movie from Paramount Pictures.

Carrey notably joins stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter in the Jeff Fowler directed film, which is currently scheduled to release next year.

Neal Moritz, Tim Miller, and Mie Onishi are serving as the film's producers, while Pat Casey and Josh Miller handled the script.

In the film, Sonic and co. must stop Dr. Eggman from executing on his plans of world domination. In other words, if you've seen any Sonic in the past, you will be familiar with the premise.

As you may know, the Canadian-American actor -- best known for his roles in How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Ace Ventura, and Horton Hears A Who! -- last starred in Dark Crimes and Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond, and has been producing the Showtime series I'm Dying Up In Here.

In addition to a likely role as Robotnik, Carrey is also producing another new Showtime series called Kidding, which will also star the actor, and will release this September.

Sonic The Hedgehog will serve as Fowlers' theatrical directorial debut, who has been been previously nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Animated Short Film category for 2004's Gopher Broke.

You can read more about the upcoming film here. Or, jump in the comments and let us know what you think about Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. Is he good for the role, or would you rather see someone else? If so, who?

The general response so far from Sonic fans: a big ol' bag of mixed emotions:

Jim Carrey better start eating those chili dogs. — Chase Connolly (@ChaseClayborn) June 29, 2018

Based off Jim Carrey's previous performances, we're gonna get a more psychotic Eggman in this movie? That's... actually not a bad idea — TES (@EccentricSandal) June 29, 2018

I don’t know how to feel about this — ( -_-) zzz (@LeonSka15) June 29, 2018

This casting...............could actually make a surprising amount of sense. pic.twitter.com/jRbATqPvKM — Tylor (@theSirToasty) June 29, 2018