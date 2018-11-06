Joker and Harley Quinn Skins Officially Confirmed For ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’

A few days ago, the team at PUBG Corp. teased a pair of DC Comics-style skins coming to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, with Harley Quinn and Joker get-ups likely to be available for players to use. Well, gear up, baby, because they’re officially coming!

Today, the company premiered a new trailer on Twitter that features the skins in full-on action. They appear to be quite similar to the outfits worn by the characters in the 2016 release Suicide Squad, with Harley decked out in her “Daddy’s Monster” shirt, stockings, shorts and shoes; and Joker wearing what appears to be a suave business suit, but without a tie.

Not only are the outfits top notch, but it appears that the facial make-up is on point as well, with Joker’s skin coming with green hair and faint face make-up (and “Damaged” tattoo on his forehead); and Harley also wearing a slight ghostly white make-up job, along with her trademark red and blue pigtails.

And they appear to have good weapons on hand. Harley’s traditional baseball bat is in tow; and Joker has a lot of guns to go around, though there’s no sign of his “beautiful toys” — but then again, that is an older Joker, now isn’t it? But then again, you never know what he might pack once he picks things up within the game.

The trailer also focuses on the activities surrounding the rumored Prison Breakout mode, in which it appears some players try to break out, while others try to stop them in their tracks, particularly with sniper rifles. We’ll see if we can get more details soon.

Earlier today, Microsoft teased huge PUBG news for its Xbox One-oriented X018 event, which is set to take place this Saturday. There’s a good chance this news might be it, although we could see something specifically for the XB1 version of PUBG. We’ll find out in a few days.

The partnership is an official one between DC and PUBG Corp., which means we might see even more character skins coming to the game. That’s not final yet, but we could see that announcement this Saturday as well.

There’s no release date for the skins, but we could see them as soon as just a few days from now. Fingers crossed, puddin’!

Check out the trailer above and enjoy PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds now for Xbox One and PC!