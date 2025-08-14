New Jurassic Park Game Gets First Major Update in Nearly 2 Years

When Jurassic Park: Survival was announced at The Game Awards in 2023, it quickly gained a lot of attention from fans of the movie franchise. There have been a lot of Jurassic Park games released over the years, but Jurassic Park: Survival really set itself apart thanks to its unique concept. Unfortunately, details have been pretty slim ever since, but Saber Games has rectified that with a new behind the scenes featurette. The video doesn’t offer a ton of new information, but it does show the level of detail the developers are putting in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big hook of Jurassic Park: Survival is that the game takes place immediately after the events of the 1993 movie. The surviving cast was able to flee Isla Nublar at the film’s conclusion, but it seems not all survivors made it off. The game will put players in the role of Maya Joshi, who is played in the game by actress Payal Mistry. In the game, Maya is an InGen scientist who now finds herself in an incredibly dangerous situation. In the video below, we get to see Mistry performing motion capture for the game, and discussing her feelings about the role.

Play video

Because of the period that Jurassic Park: Survival takes place, the developers at Saber Games apparently put a lot of time and effort into replicating Isla Nublar. In the video, we can see a lot of familiar elements that look just like they do in the movie, and that’s sure to excite people intimately familiar with the source material. The goal was to “make sure every prop is in the same place.” Even though the game is taking players to an iconic movie location, that doesn’t mean players shouldn’t expect to see anything new. The developers have worked closely with Universal to also create landmarks that were teased but not actually seen in the original Jurassic Park.

That attention to detail isn’t just being put into the locations, but also the dinosaurs themselves. The featurette shows us several iconic dinosaurs that will appear in Jurassic Park: Survival, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Raptors, and the venom-spitting Dilophosaurus. The development team is working to ensure that every detail about these creatures feels like it did in the film, from their actions, to the weights, and even the textures of their skin. While science over the last 30 years has proven that these designs weren’t totally historically accurate, these depictions have become an iconic part of popular culture.

Unfortunately, the new featurette doesn’t offer any indication about when the game might see release. Even if it’s still pretty far off, Jurassic Park: Survival is looking very promising so far. We’ve had a lot of Jurassic Park games, some of which are actually pretty good. However, this new game seems significantly more ambitious. It might be a while before we actually see how Survival turns out, but this is one game Jurassic Park fans are going to want to keep an eye on.

Are you planning to check out Jurassic Park: Survival when it gets released? What do you think of this new featurette? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!