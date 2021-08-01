Jurassic World Evolution 2 Park Management Video Shows Importance of Scientist Happiness

When Jurassic World Evolution 2 releases later this year, the game will add a major change to its predecessor in the form of scientists. In the first video of its Park Management series, Frontier Developments teased that players will have the ability to hire different scientists as they create their park. Different scientists will have different skills, and selecting the right ones can play an integral role in maintaining a successful park. Players will have to monitor the training of their scientists, and keep an eye on their stress level, as well. An unhappy scientist can also have drastic consequences for the park's well-being!

The video can be found at the top of this page and in the Tweet embedded below.

Scientists help your Parks run smoothly and help out with everything from bio-engineering dinosaurs to digging up fossils. For more information, check out the first video in our Park Management series below, and read up on scientists on our forums: https://t.co/3ooW5UmKuu pic.twitter.com/fiRnRxgsaJ — Jurassic World Evolution 2 (@JW_Evolution) July 30, 2021

Given the sheer number of things that can go wrong in a park inhabited by dinosaurs, it makes sense that keeping scientists happy would be an important part of the process! The video ends with the warning that "an unhappy scientist could lead to dire consequences," as we see a dinosaur departing the broken fencing in a park. Apparently, the more tasks that are given to scientists, the more stress they'll feel, and stressed scientists can actually sabotage the park's operations. This can result in gates being opened, dinosaur food being poisoned, and more.

Of course, employee sabotage has been a key element of the Jurassic Park franchise since the beginning, so it's nice to see that replicated in Jurassic World Evolution 2. Clearly, players will have to keep this sort of thing in mind when hiring their team and making sure that everyone is happy and well taken care of!

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will release later this year on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

