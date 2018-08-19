Just Cause 4 Trailer and Release Date Revealed

A trailer for Just Cause 4 was officially revealed today during Xbox’s E3 conference with a release date that has the game out in December of this year.

Square Enix’s next take on the Just Cause series is scheduled to be released on December 4, so those who played the series in the past won’t have too long to wait until the game’s out. The trailer that was revealed today shows the series’ protagonist, Rico, back once again in an all-new setting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s time to bring the thunder. Just Cause 4 by Avalanche Studios and Square Enix is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC December 4th 2018,” the description of the game’s new trailer teases shortly after being uploaded to the Just Cause channel.

Of course, if you’ve been paying attention to the previous leaks that showed up in the past few days, the most recent one coming just earlier today when the screenshots for the game leaked and showed up online. The screenshots showed some beautiful, explosive gameplay that took place in the same setting that was seen in the game’s new trailer.

Just before that, another leak spoiled Microsoft’s reveal of the game. A Steam listing for Square Enix’s new Just Cause game went live vie the gaming platform’s client that showed a promotional image for Just Cause 4 and encouraged players to preorder it. That obviously wasn’t available at the time since the game wasn’t officially announced yet, but it shouldn’t be too long before you do have that option to purchase it ahead of time.

Just Cause 4 is scheduled to be released on December 4 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

This story is developing …