Justin Wong Loses Street Fighter Round the Same Way He Did in EVO Moment 37

Justin Wong’s most famous defeat happened at EVO 2004, but it probably feels like just yesterday for the professional fighting game player. Of course, that’s because it really did happen once again! During a Twitch stream, Wong was playing as Chun-Li, about to defeat Ken in Street Fighter III: Third Strike, before getting parried multiple times and defeated, just as he was during 2004’s famous EVO Moment 37. Back then, Wong was defeated by Daigo Umehara in what has come to be known as one of the most memorable moments in esports, but yesterday, his opponent was Capge, another popular fighting game enthusiast. It really is shocking how similar the circumstances are!

Wong shared a clip of the moment on Twitter, and the video can be found embedded below.

2022 just started man…. WTF



How did I let this happen already pic.twitter.com/m5Bco0Txza — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) January 4, 2022

The similarity was not lost on Wong, who reacted with shock as Capge began to parry Chun-Li’s attacks. During the stream, Wong yells “you ain’t Daigo” before changing his tune just seconds later, yelling over and over again “he’s Daigo!” The moment is incredible to see, as Wong is clearly stunned by the repeat performance. It’s worth noting that, unlike Wong’s battle against Daigo, Capge’s win only came in the first round. Wong would go on to win the battle against Capge, unlike his loss in 2002. Following the surprise, Wong told viewers on Twitch that the moment was not scripted, and it really was a legitimate moment similar to EVO Moment 37.

Over the years, EVO Moment 37 has gained incredible notoriety in the gaming community. The original video has racked up millions of views over the years, and a second video of the original moment surfaced just a few years ago. It’s probably a safe bet that Wong’s new defeat won’t gain the same cult status as the first one, but for viewers during the stream, it must have been an incredible moment to see live!

