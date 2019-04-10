Newly Uncovered Footage Shows Alternate Angle of Iconic Gaming Moment

An alternate angle of what’s widely regarded as the most iconic moment in the fighting game genre has surfaced. “Evo Moment 37” is the name given to one part of a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike match during Evo 2004 where a player unleashed an insane series of parries against their opponent that led to a huge comeback. There’s more than one version of the video that circulates online, but another perspective has been unveiled through the discovery of old footage.

If the moment doesn’t sound familiar from its description, the video above that was shared by Mark Julio should jog your memory of similar clips from more straight-on angles. Julio, a brand and community advisor for Tekken, shared the video above that shows the Evo 2004 match between Daigo Umehara and Justin Wong from a perspective that looks like it was shot by someone in the crowd.

Both players had won one round, and at the start of the third, Umehara, playing as Ken, took a beating from Wong’s Chun-Li. With literally a pixel’s worth of health remaining, Umehara rallied by pulling off an unprecedented 15 parries in a row as he deflected each one of Chun-Li’s strikes from her Super Art. Umehara would go on to counter with his own attacks to win the round and ultimately the whole match. The crowd, as you can see better in this clip than in many others, was beyond enthusiastic with the results.

The coolest part is… with this version of the footage you can hear surrounding people and their own comments/discussions as the match is unfolding. Make sure you watch the full match at the link: https://t.co/1sIOvfI7K3 — Mark Julio (マークマン) (@MarkMan23) April 10, 2019

Giving some context on the clip, Julio said the new footage was found while going through old tapes and discs from past fighting game events. In the full match that’s shown at the top, Julio pointed out that you can hear people in the crowd giving their own takes on the match.

Other perspectives of Evo Moment 37 can be seen on places like YouTube such as this one here.