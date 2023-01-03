Rally Driver, Racing Game Star Ken Block Dead at 55 After Accident

Ken Block, a rally driver also known for his numerous appearances in racing games, died this week in a snowmobile accident. Known largely for his rally driving career, Block competed in a number of other sports as well, was the co-owner of Hoonigan Industries, and was the co-founder of DC Shoes. He was 55 years old.

Blocks death was the result of a snowmobile accident that occurred in Utah on January 2nd. According to a statement shared on Facebook by the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, Block's snowmobile overturned when he was out riding with a group.

"The driver, Kenneth Block, 55-year-old male out of Park City, Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him," the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. "He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident."

Block's apparel company Hoonigan Industries also confirmed the news of his death this week and shared a statement honoring him and his contributions.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident," the statement found on the Hoonigan Industries site and on social media reads. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. Please respect the family's privacy at this time while they grieve."

Outside of Block's racing career, he could be spotted in several different video games, too. He appeared in three different Dirt games from Codemasters games alongside some of his Monster World Rally Team and Hoonigan vehicles. In the 2015 game Need for Speed, he was the "Style" icon that players look to impress. Block's vehicles also showed up in the Forza racing games.

Following his death, various gaming accounts such as EA Sports Rally and Gran Turismo shared condolences. Resharing the Hoonigan statement, the Forza Horizon account similarly commented on Block's death and said he "was a legend in Motorsports and will be dearly missed."