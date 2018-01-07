Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Comes to Consoles Later this Month

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition now has a release date for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 that schedules the game to be out on Jan. 16.

The release of the Enhanced Edition of the game was announced towards the end of 2017 when the team behind the game confirmed that it’d be coming to the consoles in January. A new blog post from the dev team detailed the release of the newest edition of Kerbal Space Program, a version that’s been built “from the ground up” for consoles.

“Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is a new console version built from the ground up in collaboration with the experienced team of BlitWorks. Exclusive to the Enhanced Edition, we included re-worked and console-optimized UI, the addition of a new control scheme for the maneuver nodes controls, and three completely reworked controller presets that players will be able to switch between at any time during play: Cursor, Radial and Simplified. Click here to learn more.”

The game will also come with update 1.2.2, the “Lout and Clear” update that carries with it several improvements from the base version of the console game. For those players who already had the base version of the game, you won’t have to worry about purchasing the Enhanced Edition again. You will, however, have to start with new save files seeing how the save files used between the two versions aren’t compatible with each other.

“KSP Enhanced Edition will appear on your library as a separate game and no data will be overwritten from the older versions, so you won’t lose your progress in those versions. However, because the Enhanced Edition was built from the ground up, save files from the previous version will not be compatible with the new Enhanced Edition. But that does mean you’ll be able to get those trophies and achievements a second time!”

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is scheduled to be released on Jan. 16 for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.