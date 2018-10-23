Kevin Smith, Ninja and Felicia Day Joining TwitchCon Panel Lineup

In just a few days’ time, TwitchCon will be taking place, allowing streamers, fans and companies to get together and celebrate the culture as a whole. But it turns out it’ll also be the home of celebrities, as various superstars will be at the show hosting special panels.

(Photo: Twitch)

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up is Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the streaming superstar who accidentally let it slip that he’ll be at the show. Not only is he doing something alongside Hershey’s to launch a new candy bar, but he’ll also be part of the Twitch: Past, Present Future panel co-hosted by Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear, set to take place on Friday, October 26 at 2:30 PM. He’ll talk about the evolution of Twitch, and where it’s going next.

In addition, director Kevin Smith will also be at the show, hosting a panel on Saturday, October 27 at 1:00 PM. He’ll be attending alongside Ezekiel_III as they discuss Twitch streaming experience coming from the perspective of a writer, filmmaker and podcaster. It’ll be great to get his idea on the medium.

Felicia Day is up next, and she’ll be discussing how to grow a healthy online community during her panel, which takes place on Sunday, October 28 at 12:30 PM. She’ll also talk about what it takes to define yourself as a creator.

Finally, if you’re a fan of the Pro Skater games (or skateboarding in general), Tony Hawk will also be at the show. He’ll host his panel on Friday, October 26, at 1:00 PM, talking about his life in the spotlight, as well as how to build a brand and develop a persona online. We’re sure he’ll have some interesting insights, and maybe talk about his new mobile skateboarding game.

TwitchCon should be a jam-packed event, so if you want more information on attending, you can check out the official registration page. Make sure to bring your streaming savvy and your Fortnite skills, as you’re going to need them in spades.

Check out the other events happening at the show here, including who’s in attendance (like Bethesda and Fallout 76), as well as what else you can expect! It takes place from October 26-28.