Kill la Kill The Game Gets First Gameplay Details

Arc System Works, the same crew that brought us BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and the amazing Dragon Ball FighterZ, recently announced its next foray into the anime world with KIll la Kill: The Game. But if you’re expecting the same frenzied battle as you saw in previous 2D brawlers, you better think again.

Gematsu dug up some new details about the game that have some promising aspects when it comes to fighting. You can check out them all out below, though you won’t be able to get your battle on until sometime in 2019:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players can freely run around a 3D field using simple controls.

While there are not any command moves and such, players can easily perform attacks with d-pad and button inputs.

In addition to dashes, steps, and guards, players can also use long distance attacks.

Players can also use button-mashing combos, as well as activate finishing attacks that produce a variety of scenes with the final d-pad input of a combo.

The game is based on a rock-paper-scissors system, where one action in a set of three overpowers another, but is weak against the other. This includes break attacks, blows, and guards in one set, and blows, read evasion attacks, and evasion actions in another set.

By landing a Ketsui Burst (Determination Burst) special attack, a Ketsui Hyoumei Enzetsu (Speech of Expressed Determination) will activate, during which you will fight while in a verbal dispute. This also has a rock-paper-scissors system with provoke (scissors), abuse (paper), and mock (rock) actions. (You can see a breakdown of this in the image below.)

By winning, your Ketsui Level (Determination Level) will rise and your character’s stats will increase.

Development is currently 35 percent complete.

This is a lot to take in, but it sounds like the developers at APlus Games (Arc System Works is publishing this time around) has everything it needs to make this another killer anime fighting game. We can’t wait to see what else it has to offer.

If you want to see more of Kill la Kill The Game in action, you can check out the gameplay trailer here. It’s fresh from the Anime Con floor and there’s a good dose of fighting action to go around.

The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s slated to arrive sometime in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Steam/PC.

(Hat tip to Gematsu for the details!)