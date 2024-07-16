Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Shares Roadmap Through October

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game earned itself an enthusiastic fanbase much faster than the movie that it’s based on, and while the 3v7 multiplayer horror game is certainly plenty of fun already, the developers at IllFonic are far from done implementing updates and to make the experience even better. For instance, the next update for the game – 1.3.0 – is set to release July 25th, bringing with it a Player Resurrection Card, the ability to drop items from inventory while cocooned, and a fix to allow players that have fallen out of the maps’ boundaries to respawn back onto the map, amongst other features that will be announced with the full patch notes upon release next week.

But the plans for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game don’t stop at the newest update – IllFonic has also shared a Summer/Fall 2024 roadmap that covers changes coming to the game now through October of this year, with each month offering up to two updates or DLC releases including two new free maps, new mini-games, multiple new characters available to purchase, cosmetics, and more. In addition to the roadmap, IllFonic also announced a partnership with Skybound Games that will allow players to purchase multiple physical editions of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. Additional information on physical edition releases and pre-orders can be expected in the coming weeks, with the release set for this fall.

As for the roadmap, the months ahead promise the following content updates:

July

After a thrilling launch month full of events, cosplays, and pure Klowns VS Humans mayhem, July will be a time for honing in player feedback for a patch update focused on fixes and overall Quality Of Life.



August

New patch, new map! Get ready to chase (or be chased) through damp and shady passageways. Try not to slip, and look forward to some highly requested features and an out-of-this-world DLC!



September

This action-packed patch has big updates for both Klowns and Humans. Prepare for an immersive experience and heightened gameplay, PLUS DLC homages to two very important figures in horror.



October