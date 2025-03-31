Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Goes on Sale for the First Time

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of 2025’s biggest releases and best games. The RPG sequel released back on February 4, yet it hasn’t gone on sale, until now at least. Now, it has gone on sale for the first time since release, courtesy of the PlayStation Store. The critically-acclaimed RPG is also available on PC and Xbox consoles, but it is only the PS5 version that is on sale.

The PlayStation Store deal is available now and until April 10. After this, the deal will expire. As for the deal itself, it’s not that notable. The game is only 5% off on the PlayStation Store, which makes it $66.49 rather than $69.99. That said, beggars can’t be choosers. This is the first time the game has gone on sale, and there is no indication it will be any cheaper anytime soon.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a sequel to 2018’s Kingdom Come: Deliverance, though it can be played without playing the first game. The two stories are connection, but the connections don’t run that deep. Upon release, the RPG garnered an 88 on Metacritic and sold two million copies in two weeks.

“Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a thrilling Action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. “You are Henry of Skalitz – an ordinary man doing extraordinary things – caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, ‘from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings’, as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover this open-world Medieval Europe through an unforgettable adventure filled with action, thrill and wonder.”

Those that decide to check out Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 now that it is on sale for the very first time should expect a game that is about 50 to 90 hours long, depending on how much side content is factored in. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 120 hours with the vast open-world RPG.