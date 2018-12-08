‘Kingdom Hearts III’ File Size Revealed

Unlike some games these days that ask you to clear a ridiculous amount of space on your hard drive to install them, Kingdom Hearts III won’t require much room on your system, at least on Xbox One.

A listing for the game over on the Microsoft store has revealed the file size for the upcoming action-RPG will only take up 35.8 GB of space, which isn’t the smallest number, but compared to some other games it’s pretty darn reasonable. And when you consider the game has over 80-plus hours of content, to come in at 35 GB is pretty impressive by Square Enix.

That said, who knows how much space the game will take up on PlayStation 4. Usually install sizes are pretty similar across platforms, but sometimes they can vary a bit. However, the game shouldn’t be too much smaller or bigger on PS4, so if you’re on that platform expect something in the ballpark of 35.

Kingdom Hearts III is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is poised to release on January 29. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC port nor a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news, information, and media on the upcoming action-RPG, be sure to take a gander at our previous coverage of the game by clicking here. Below, you can read more about what the game is about via an official pitch from Square Enix:

“Having learned that all their struggles thus far were engineered by Master Xehanort in his plot to start another Keyblade War, Sora and his friends continue their search for seven guardians of light capable of standing against the coming darkness. King Mickey and Riku seek out Keyblade veterans from the past, while Sora, Donald, and Goofy begin a new odyssey across Disney worlds to claim the “power of waking.”

“Wiser from his many adventures, Sora is about to face his greatest challenge yet. For the first time in Kingdom Hearts III, Sora will travel across Pixar and other exciting new Disney worlds that lend the story a grander scale than ever before seen in the series. The battle system reaches new heights as well with thrilling action, rideable theme park attractions, and spectacular team-up moves with Disney’s beloved characters.”