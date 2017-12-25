New Kingdom Hearts 3 Leaks Show Possible New Worlds

Fans have been waiting for Kingdom Hearts 3 for over a decade, and now, it seems like we’re finally getting more information on one of Square Enix’s longest-anticipated titles of all time. A new leak has been further mined for even more information, primarily around files and file names found within the leak. As ever, take this with a grain of salt – a lot of the available information is from a leak, and so the possibility of it being real is questionable.

Outside of what are reportedly new screen shots, most of this is guesswork by the people who sifted through the available files. The leak remains un-sourced, but if you’re looking to catch up on what was already uncovered, head over to our earlier coverage of the leak. Finally, do yourself a favor and don’t read further if you’re looking to avoid potential spoilers for Kingdom Hearts 3.

Still with me? Alright. The latest information comes from Reddit user Rum3637. ” I’m going to go ahead and say that I’ve done my own research and I have ran across the files that were supposedly leaked,” they write. “I am not however able to download any of them probably due to the fact I don’t run any software and that square has probably removed all of these files by now (though they are still searchable) I’m going to give the files that I have found and give my idea of what these worlds are as well as what other people think they are.”

They go on to explain the files they found, including what was inside. Here’s the shortlist:

“TS – More than likely Toy Story, there are files such as “Airdroid robot”, “Gigas”, “Floor A”, “Flor B”, “Floor C”, Gunball machine, area doll stage, areadollflamenco, areadollshelf, areadollflamenco, areadollcastle, areadollcushion, areabosscube, areabosscone

RA – Probably Rapunzel (Tangled), has Bonfire, Cliffhill, Curvecliff, Limestone cave, Swamp Clover, mushroom, lead flower, jagged grass, dead hornbeam, wetlandlamp, torch, mountain, lavender, tower door, branch the only weird thing with this one is there are Wetland Tarzan Tree files with them.

FZ02 – Frozen…I believe this is Frozen and for the love of god pleaase don’t make it a musical if it is Square. Has A LOT of Icicle files, Crystal, Hexpillar, Lamp, fences. There is literally like Icicle files label A, B, C, D as well as Area files labeled the same way. Some of these are jpgs, but again I cannot download any of these files sadly.

RG – Radiant Garden maybe? Has Castle, monitor, computer, machine, door, pipe A, pipe B, pendulum, balance stick, arc gate, house, castlebehind, computer room

DP – Land of Departure maybe? Or maybe it’s Daybreak P… Has a lot of castle files. Castlehandrail, castlewall, castlestaindglass, castlefloor, castlestage

HE – Probably Hercules groundstairswall, groundstairspillar, groundstairsbrokenwall, buildingroof, stoneblock, arc relief, arc stone, arc pillar, Hercules doll,pot broken, hammer

PO – More than likely Winnie the Pooh tree, rabbithouse, landry, honeypot, scarecrow, vegetables, bridge, fence,

DC – Probably Disney Castle There are library bookshelf, candle, chair, ink bottle,library fireplace, dog bed”

Some of these come as surprises, and some don’t. Again, these aren’t verified parts of the game, and it’s always best to wait for official news, but you can’t blame fans for wanting some info when it’s been so light.

Kingdom Hearts 3 will release some time in 2018