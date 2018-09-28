‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Reveals Tons Of New Screenshots, Including ‘Big Hero 6’

Kingdom Hearts 3 continues to inspire love and fandom leading up to its release early next year. We’ve gotten some amazing first looks this past month, including a new trailer featuring Big Hero 6, and now we’ve got even more to enjoy with a ton of new screenshots!

“Originally aired before Tokyo Game Show 2018, this trailer shows Sora, Donald, and Goofy fighting alongside Big Hero 6 in San Fransokyo!” read the trailer’s official description when it dropped earlier this month. “But forces of Darkness are also making ominous moves. Check out Sora’s Big Hero 6themed Keyblade transformation abilities and new Gummi Ship footage!”

But it’s not just about the adorable Big Hero 6 movie, we’ve also got a few other characters thrown in there as well – including some familiar faces making an epic return.

There will be even more to enjoy when Kingdom Hearts 3 makes its New York Comic Con appearance, which the studio confirmed earlier this week. There will be playable demos for all to enjoy once they wrap their “Developer Showcase” on October 5. They also revealed other games under their umbrella available to play as well:

As for Sora and the crew, Kingdom Hearts 3 will be arriving on January 25, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”