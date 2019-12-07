Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind DLC Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

UPDATE: Since publishing, Square Enix has made the trailer private, suggesting it didn’t meant to share the trailer in the first place. We will be sure to update the post when the trailer — or a mirror of it — surfaces.

UPDATE 2: A mirror of the trailer has appeared online. You can check it out at the top of the article while it’s still up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ORIGINAL: Today, Square Enix announced that Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC will not be releasing this year, but early next year. If you’re on PS4, you will be able to download and start playing the DLC on January 23, 2020. However, if you’re on Xbox One, you will need to wait a bit longer until February 25, 2020. In other words, PS4 players get the DLC about a month early. That said, to accompany this news, Square Enix has released a new trailer of the DLC, and it’s surprisingly meaty, coming in at over two minutes long and featuring new footage of the DLC.

“Re Mind – the other tale that unfolded during the climax of Kingdom Hearts III,” reads an official pitch of the DLC. “Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined.”

Kingdom Hearts III is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed 2019 game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the new trailer? Will you be jumping back into Kingdom Hearts III when Re Mind releases next year?