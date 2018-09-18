‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Video Compares Latest Trailer to E3 2013’s Reveal

Kingdom Hearts 3 is almost here – finally. As the meme goes: it’s been 84 years but now that the Tokyo Game Show is now in full swing, it’s time to see even more about what the highly anticipated title has to offer fans!

We recently received a sneak peek at the box art as well as an extended trailer showing off Big Hero 6. Now our friends over at DualShockers have given us something else to chew on regarding the latest reveal and how it stacks up to the first.

In the video at the top of the article, we see the cycle continue with a flashback to its initial 2013 reveal and there are some noticeable changes in testament to the work the team is putting into making sure the future of Kingdom Hearts remains true to what fans want.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is set to release on January 29th of next year – and the team promises no more delays! Are you excited to play the next adventure for Sora and the crew? Sound off with your thoughts on what we’ve seen so far in the comment section below.

For more about the game itself:

“Kingdom Hearts 3 tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”