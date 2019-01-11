‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Reveals Update Schedule, Day One Epilogue Patch, and “Secret Video”

We’re in the home stretch! Kingdom Hearts 3 is almost here and fans who have been waiting for 84 years (OK, no – not really that long) can finally rejoin Sora and the crew for new adventures! But excitement aside, it looks like the work might not yet be complete because Square has plans to launch an epilogue patch the very next day.

The company took to Twitter to share an update schedule for fans to take heed of given that patches requires an internet connection to effectively download. The tweets were a bit sporadic, so we’ve broken them down for easier digestion:

Tuesday, January 29: Update 1.01 (several data fixes) Memory Archive (videos) “The Memory Archive option will be added to the game’s title menu and can be viewed at any time. *The Memory Archive is a digest of the Kingdom Hearts story in the series up to this point.”

While a slight bummer for those that might not have the strongest internet available, it’s hard not to get excited about all of the content that awaits. That being said, the story comprehension aspect seems a bit daunting, especially with the heavy reliance on the secret video for basic understanding.

Still, we are absolutely stoked to be getting our hands on the newest Kingdom Hearts and we know we are far from alone! The adventure begins on January 29th (25th, in Japan) for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.