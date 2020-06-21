Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road Release Date Revealed

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road, the new video game set to explore the past of Xenahort and Eraqus as well as several new characters, is officially set to last tomorrow, June 22nd, according to Square Enix. The mobile game will be available through the already existing title Kingdom Hearts Union χ, which is an unusual step for the franchise. This comes after the game was delayed from its intended Spring 2020 release window.

"[F]ans can explore the mysteries of a teenage Xehanort in KINGDOM HEARTS Dark Road, a brand-new, original story experience for mobile devices," Square Enix's press release announcing the release date states in part. "Players can uncover new secrets from this untold part of the KINGDOM HEARTS story, using accessible card-based gameplay mechanics within Disney worlds."

KINGDOM HEARTS Dark Road, launching June 22nd! The KINGDOM HEARTS III original soundtrack, launching globally in Fall 2020! And KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, coming this year! Check out the #KingdomHearts 2020 Trailer now!👇https://t.co/MebUAGifyT — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) June 19, 2020

As the above trailer indicates, the release date for Dark Road is not the only Kingdom Hearts-related news of late. Square Enix also announced Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, a new rhythm-action game which offers fans "an unmissable opportunity to relive their favorite moments like never before." Melody of Memory is set to release later this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, which marks the first time the franchise has appeared on the latter console.

As noted above, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road is scheduled to release tomorrow, June 22nd. Unlike other Kingdom Hearts games, Dark Road does not appear to be a standalone title and instead can be accessed via the previously released Kingdom Hearts Union χ mobile game. It will be available that way for iOS, Android, and Amazon devices upon release. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Kingdom Hearts franchise right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of the new Kingdom Hearts game so far? Are you excited to see what sort of mobile experience Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road turns out to be? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.