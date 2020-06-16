Kingdom Hearts is one of the biggest franchises under Square Enix's belt, and the Disney-centric series continues to snag new fans to this day. After the long-awaited release of Kingdom Hearts III, many were left unsure where the series would go next, but that question has been answered at last. After all, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory has been announced, and the official reveal confirms the game will be for the Big Three consoles.

Earlier today, the announcement was made by Square Enix with a little announcement trailer. The game has been rumored for some time after its logo surfaced online, but there has been no official word until now.

As you can see, the video game appears to be a rhythm game that takes gamers through the series so far. The trailer uses a bunch of stock footage from previous games to pad out its content, but the gameplay sequences show how the rhythm format will be used in Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory.

(Photo: Square Enix)

The clips see Sora, Goofy, and Donald running together on a set track lined like sheet music. Enemies will appear on the board in time with the music, and whenever someone lands a hit on the enemy, it will progress the music forward. Of course, the tracks used are ones that appeared in the video games originally, so the series' fantastic score will get some much-deserved love thanks to this game.

Towards the end of the clip, fans are shown some newer footage from the franchise dating back to the Kingdom Hearts III era. Kairi and Riku are shown by themselves chasing after a mysterious light. The scene flips to show Sora alone with another similar glowing light, so fans are curious if this game will feature a side quest or movie detailing the events after the franchise's latest entry. After all, Sora was seemingly separated from his friends for good at the end of Kingdom Hearts III, but Square Enix might reunite the trio in some way with this upcoming entry.

Currently, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is slated for a 2020 debut. It will be released on the PS4, XBOX One, and Nintendo Switch.

Will you be giving this new game a try when it comes out?

