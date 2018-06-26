‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Will Show Off ‘Big Hero 6’ World Soon

Square Enix has opened the Kingdom Hearts III floodgates, and shown off a handful of Disney-inspired worlds. We’ve seen images or straight-up gameplay footage from worlds inspired by Hercules, Toy Story, Frozen, Monsters Inc., and Tangled, and according to director Tetsuya Nomura, we could get our first look at the Big Hero 6 world very soon!
On July 12, a new issue of Gengeki PlayStation will be published, featuring a lengthy interview with Nomura-san. Hokanko-alt has published a recap of this interview, a translation of which was posted over on Kingdom Hearts Insider. The interview recap is packed with information. Some of it is new, but most of it is recap. The exciting bit that stuck out to me, was Nomura stating that “he thinks he will be able to show footage of the Big Hero Six world next time.”
We’ve been dying to see that giant, hyper-colorful version of Tokyo recreated in Kingdom Hearts, and we’re expecting to be surprised and delighted by the scale. As for the rest of the interview, prepare yourselves, because you guys have a massive recap incoming. Thanks again to KH Insider and translator “Goldpanner” for this:
He thought of including Frozen from quite an early stage
It follows the chronology of the movie, with the plot of Sora & friends progressing behind the scenes of the story of Anna and Elsa
In the Frozen world there’s an ice skate style Keyblade transformation
Elsa & the others don’t fight, but Marshmallow lends a hand
They wanted to put even more into the graphics of the PotC world
He’s wanted to do a pirate form Sora for a long time now
It started because he wanted to include one live action Disney work
Plotwise it takes main beats from the 3rd movie, but they’ve written the scenario so you’ll understand how it’s following on from the 2nd movie
There’s elements on land, sea and air, and quite a lot of gameplay features. Keyblade can transform into a spear & flag
He thinks he will be able to show footage of the Big Hero Six world next time
Wreck-it Ralph was revealed as one of the Link Commands the other day, and Ratatouille is a mini game
The reason he picked Hercules & Toy Story for the press etc. demo was because those are closest in quality to the commercial version
He will keep working on things he got feedback on from the demos eg. camera rotation, right to the end
Everything for this game has to be created right from scratch which has been pretty tough
The difficulty level in the demo ver. was a little easier than Standard Mode but a bit harder than Beginner Mode
Character levelling up etc. will follow the same format as KH/KHII
The Gummi Ship is being developed with the director and staff of Einhänder, Nomura loved that game so he is really looking forward to it being finished
There’s a ‘battle specialization mode’ and ‘free movement mode’, they’re calling it an open world Gummi Ship
There will be a follow up report on Gummi Ship customization
The order in which you visit worlds is mostly fixed
In this game there are no skippable worlds, since most people visit all of them
At this point there aren’t any online components, but he wants to add them
The kind of demo they released before is different from a proper playable demo, which they do not have the time to make
He wants to release more info about the New Organization XIII a little at a time as the release date comes closer
Aqua is from after a certain incident
He thinks if you play both Union Cross and KH3 you will understand the deal with Marluxia
One of the main themes of KH3 is “a conclusion for everybody,” which means the number of characters appearing is huge
Hikaru Utada created the new song for them at a very early stage
After sending her an explanation of the series and of the content, they left the song up to her
They started work on the bundle edition PS4Pro quite early, he had them remake it many times until they got his ideal color
They are especially manufactured with a leathery finish
The controller(s?) has a glossy finish with a design on the touchpad, this is a never-before-seen type
He wants you to play the previous titles and UX until release date
They’re realizing that there’s a chance they will run out of disc space, so he’d like you to set up your net connection and wait for the currently-being-planned online components
Regarding FF7 Remake: he knows some misinformation caused people to worry, but development is actually coming along very well
They’re keeping info on the downlow because they are prioritizing the release of KH3 and other titles from the company
They’re focusing on the next time they can release info, so please wait a little longer