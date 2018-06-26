‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Will Show Off ‘Big Hero 6’ World Soon

Square Enix has opened the Kingdom Hearts III floodgates, and shown off a handful of Disney-inspired worlds. We’ve seen images or straight-up gameplay footage from worlds inspired by Hercules, Toy Story, Frozen, Monsters Inc., and Tangled, and according to director Tetsuya Nomura, we could get our first look at the Big Hero 6 world very soon!

On July 12, a new issue of Gengeki PlayStation will be published, featuring a lengthy interview with Nomura-san. Hokanko-alt has published a recap of this interview, a translation of which was posted over on Kingdom Hearts Insider. The interview recap is packed with information. Some of it is new, but most of it is recap. The exciting bit that stuck out to me, was Nomura stating that “he thinks he will be able to show footage of the Big Hero Six world next time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve been dying to see that giant, hyper-colorful version of Tokyo recreated in Kingdom Hearts, and we’re expecting to be surprised and delighted by the scale. As for the rest of the interview, prepare yourselves, because you guys have a massive recap incoming. Thanks again to KH Insider and translator “Goldpanner” for this: