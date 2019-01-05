‘Kingdom Hearts III’: Comprehensive Pre-Order Bonus and Editions Guide

Back in the day, you bought the game and it came with everything. The biggest decision was whether to pick it up or not on sale. Then many games started coming with pre-order bonuses and different tiered versions, which added further decisions to the process. And now — almost every big game has not one, but many pre-order bonuses, all that vary depending on where you pre-order. On top of three to four different versions to select from. It can be difficult to keep track of, and so here we are: a guide to pre-ordering.

In this specific case, we are looking at Square Enix’s hotly-anticipated action-RPG, Kingdom Hearts III, which is set to release worldwide on January 29 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Now, if you’re reading this looking for the limited edition Kingdom Hearts III PS4 Pro. You’re too late. That thing sold out fast, and sold out awhile ago. But luckily — or unluckily, maybe — you have a variety of other options still to choose from.

What Edition To Buy?

Standard Edition: The standard edition ($59.99) comes with exactly what you’d expect: just the game, plus whatever retailer pre-order bonus.

Deluxe Edition: For an extra $20 ($79.99) the Deluxe Edition gets you the game, plus the following:

Official Kingdom Hearts Art Book

Special Steelbook Case

Collectible Kingdom Hearts III pin

Deluxe Edition + Bring Arts Figures: This bad boy is only available via pre-order on Square Enix’s own site at the price of $229.99. Currently it’s still available, but there’s a waiting list. It comes with everything the Deluxe Edition has, plus the following:

Donald, Sora, Goofy figures

Pre-Order Options

Amazon: Whether you pre-order the Deluxe or Standard Edition on Amazon you get the same thing:

$10 in Prime credit if you’re an Amazon Prime member

The Dawn Till Dusk Keyblade DLC (pictured below)

Best Buy: Pre-ordering both the Deluxe and Standard Edition gets you the same thing:

$10 in Best Buy rewards

One of 11 keychain figures (pictured below). What one you get is completely random.

GameStop: Pre-ordering at GameStop, whether the Deluxe or Standard Edition, gets you the same thing:

An exclusive fabric poster

Walmart: Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition and the Standard Edition nets the same thing:

One of three collectible art cards

Square Enix Store: Pre-order any of the three editions on Square Enix, including the exclusive edition with the figures, all gets you the same thing:

Collectible sticker set

PlayStation Store (there’s none for the Microsoft Store): Pre-ordering a digital copy of the game via the PlayStation Store gives you the following: