Kingdom Hearts Movie in the Works at Disney, According to New Rumor

According to a new rumor, there is animated Kingdom Hearts movie in the works at Disney. The rumor comes the way of The Disinsider, who unfortunately doesn't have many salient details to bolster the claim. The rumor notes they first heard about the project years ago, and that it involved Disney+, but since then the rumblings have evolved into a proper big screen adaptation. That said, it also sounds like the project has just been bouncing around the conceptual stage, as it is noted that "nothing has been greenlit." This also means if something does come from this, it won't be for a while. With how popular Kingdom Hearts is though, and given its inherent nature and the characters it involves, it makes sense it could and would get the adaptation treatment.

"Well, to get one thing out the way, Disney is developing an animated Kingdom Hearts movie," says The Disinsider. "While years back I had heard the idea was to do something on Disney+, more recently I have heard the goal would be big screen adaptation, but as of now, these are just rumblings and nothing has been greenlit. Disney may have more of an interest on actual gaming instead of developing movies based on video games... Prince of Persia and Need For Speed were both duds for Disney."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is this just a rumor, but with nothing greenlit yet there's noting to get attached to and excited over. Ideas -- such as a Kingdom Hearts movie -- bounce around the walls of studios and companies like Disney all the time. To go from concept or idea to product though happens less frequently. For what it is worth, this isn't the only source claiming some type of adaptation is happening with Kingdom Hearts.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change as they never comment on rumors, nor the speculation they created, but if this expectation is bucked and something is said about any of this, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in a Kingdom Hearts movie?