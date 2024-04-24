New Rumor Claims Kingdom Hearts Adaption Is in the Works

Since its first release in 2002, the Kingdom Hearts franchise has released more spin-offs than you can shake a stick at. Importantly, almost off of those spin-offs include plot details that are key to the series' overarching story. A recent rumor claims that Kingdom Hearts might be expanding even further. While fans are patiently waiting for Kingdom Hearts 4 to launch, it seems that there's renewed interest in a Kingdom Hearts TV series or film adaptation. Details are currently scarce, but this new leak has fans hoping that something will finally happen this time.

Kingdom Hearts Adaptation Rumor

(Photo: Square Enix)

This rumor comes from DanielRPK on Twitter, who has built up a solid reputation recently for quality leaks. That said, you'll still want to take this with a massive grain of salt until something is officially announced. It's also worth noting that this is not the first time a Kingdom Hearts adaptation has been rumored.

The original rumor was posted in 2020. It claimed that a Kingdom Hearts TV series was under development at Disney+. At the time, the claim was that the series would be animated and that they had already begun casting. Of course, nothing has come out of that link in the nearly four years since the first tweet, so many assumed the project was cancelled. However, this new rumor from DanielRPK throws a new wrinkle into the equation.

DanielRPK's claim says that Disney might be working on a TV series or a film. The fact that it might be a movie suggests that plans at Disney and Square Enix may have changed. Remember, this was originally supposed to be an in-house project at Square Enix, so a switch to a movie adaptation could have necessitated a full rework. Again, knowing this adaptation has been rumored before makes it a little less credible, but it does suggest that the wheels are turning once again. Hopefully, we'll hear official word about the project relatively soon, though it would not be surprising if it simply disappeared again until the project is ready to launch.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Release Date

While the rumor about a Kingdom Hearts adaptation is undoubtedly exciting, most fans are more interested in hearing when they'll have Kingdom Hearts 4 in their hands. The next game in the mainline series was announced in 2022, but Square Enix hasn't said much about it since then. Don't forget, the franchise's director Tetsuya Nomura is also working on Final Fantasy 7 Remake and its two sequels. FF7 Rebirth launched earlier this year, and the team has already said that FF7 Remake Part 3 will likely be out within the next three years.

It's possible Kingdom Hearts 4 could slot in between those two games, but Square hasn't given any indication that'll be the case. If it does decide to push forward with KH4, we'll likely hear about it relatively soon. That said, don't be surprised if Kingdom Hearts 4 isn't out until after Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 ships around 2027.