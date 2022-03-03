Kirby and the Forgotten Land Demo and New Trailer Released

Nintendo has released a new overview trailer for the upcoming video game Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch later this month on March 25th. It offers potentially interested players a good look at what they can do once the title releases, but that’s not all Nintendo has put out this morning. The video game company has also put out a free demo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land that includes a significant chunk of the video game’s first world.

The new Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo, which is available right now via Nintendo’s eShop, includes the first three levels of the upcoming video game’s first world as well as the first boss in the game, Gorimondo. The demo will also let players use co-op mode in the title, which allows a second player to join in as Bandana Waddle Dee, who uses a spear to help out. You can check out the new overview trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land for yourself embedded below:

Want all the details about Kirby and the Forgotten Land? Then check out the new trailer!



Watch the full video here: https://t.co/XIZFlbK27q pic.twitter.com/zP41iu3tn6 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 3, 2022

“In my limited time with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, I’m already really impressed,” ComicBook.com’s preview of the title reads in part. “This feels like a strong step forward for the series, offering a new perspective, more to do, and a slightly higher level of challenge for those that want it. But even with all of the new options, it still feels stuffed with all the elements Kirby fans have come to love over the years. The gameplay is fun, the graphics pop off the screen, and it’s a joy to play. When all is said and done, I don’t know if Kirby and the Forgotten Land will rank with my personal favorite series entries, but I can’t wait to see more of what the game has to offer.”

As noted above, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 25th. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby franchise, so it is possible that Nintendo has more in store, but nothing official has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo in general right here.

