Kirby Music Wins Grammy Award

Nintendo’s Kirby has officially won a Grammy Award. Well, technically, Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman have won a Grammy Award — Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella — as part of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for their arrangement of “Meta Knight’s Revenge” from the 1996 video game Kirby Super Star. This is not the first time video game music has won a Grammy, but it is only the second time following 2011’s Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals win for a rereleased version of Civilization IV‘s “Baba Yetu.”

“HOLY SHIT WE WON THE GRAMMY!!LONG LIVE VIDEO GAME MUSIC!!” shared Rosen over on Twitter following the win. “Thanks to everybody who’s ever listened to [The 8-Bit Big Band], ALL of artists who have contributed their time/talent and of course HUGE thanks to my co-arranger the one and only [Button Masher]!! MUCH LOVE!”

If you’re curious about the specific song that won, you can listen to “Meta Knight’s Revenge” from The 8-Bit Big Band (featuring Button Masher) for yourself below:

2022 is turning into a pretty good year for the Kirby franchise with the recently released Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the Nintendo Switch earning a 4.5 out of 5 in our own review. “Developer HAL Laboratory has put so much care and effort into this game, offering a compelling entry with so much to see and do,” the review reads in part. “It took me more than 10 hours to complete the game’s main campaign, but I only found myself at about 62% completion at that point. Length isn’t important if there’s no incentive to stick with the game, but Forgotten Land is so charming that players will want to spend more time finding every hidden secret. With lush graphics, fun gameplay, and a ton to see and do, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a must-play for fans of the series, or anyone that has ever wanted to try a Kirby game.”

