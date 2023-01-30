Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Leak Hints at New Story Content

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is set to release on Nintendo Switch next month, offering a remastered version of a classic Wii game. Nintendo has revealed that the Switch version will include some content that was not in the original release, but it appears that there might be even more than previously revealed. Box art for the game has apparently leaked online, and it references a "Magolor Epilogue" featuring "an extra quest after the ending." The box art certainly looks legitimate, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Nintendo.

Images of the leaked box art were shared by @OnTheDownLoTho on Twitter and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

MAGOLOR EPILOGUE FOR KIRBY RETURN TO DREAMLAND👀? pic.twitter.com/vcCSDPYXrS — GamesCage – Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) January 30, 2023

While the Magolor Epilogue has yet to be revealed officially, Nintendo has confirmed that Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe will include multiple Copy Abilities that were not present in the Wii version. The Mecha and Sand Copy Abilities are brand-new additions to the series, while the Festival ability first appeared in Kirby Star Allies. Players can also look forward to a mix of new and returning sub-games, as well. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is slated to release on February 24th, so if this epilogue is a legitimate leak, we can likely expect some kind of announcement soon.

Of course, that announcement could come during a Nintendo Direct presentation! There has been a lot of speculation about a Nintendo Direct airing in February, which would follow past precedence. There's a lot we don't know about Nintendo's plans for Switch in 2023, outside of Kirby, Bayonetta Origins, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A Direct would help Nintendo fill fans in on the company's additional plans, and any big third-party releases on the way. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed, but it's possible we could see an announcement within the next week or two!

