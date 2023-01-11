Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Reveals New Copy Abilities

Next month, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe will release on Nintendo Switch, giving a new generation of fans a chance to play a classic Kirby game. Return to Dream Land released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2011, but the remake will add some new features that weren't present in the original version. In the remake's announcement trailer, Nintendo revealed a new Mecha copy ability, and the company revealed another new one today: Sand! The Sand ability will let Kirby transform sand into various shapes to attack his enemies. Additionally, the Festival ability from Kirby Star Allies will now appear in the game, as well.

The presence of the Sand and Festival abilities in Return to Dream Land Deluxe was revealed in a pair of Tweets from Nintendo, which can be found embedded below.

The Festival Copy Ability from Kirby Star Allies also makes a return! pic.twitter.com/0cERNwm34t — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 11, 2023

For those that did not play Kirby Star Allies, the Festival ability can only be used once, unlike most other copy abilities. Festival makes Kirby dance, damaging all of his enemies on screen. Festival does more damage when playing with multiple players, so it makes sense for the feature to return in a game with a multiplayer focus. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe can be played solo, but it also allows up to four players to join in on the action. Players can choose from Kirby characters Meta Knight, King Dedede, and Waddle Dee, or simply choose a differently colored Kirby.

So far, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is looking like an exciting game for those that never checked out the original! Last year's Kirby and the Forgotten Land was a big success on Switch, and likely introduced a lot of newcomers to the series. Those same players might jump at the chance to play one of the character's 2D outings, especially one that received strong reviews back in the day. Whether or not the remake will offer enough new content for older fans, however, remains to be seen! We should know a lot more when Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe releases on February 24th.

