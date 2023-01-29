Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Release Date Could be Coming Soon

Fans have been patiently waiting for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on Nintendo Switch for quite some time. The game was announced back in 2021, but Nintendo made the decision to indefinitely delay it last year, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, it's starting to seem that a release date could be announced in the near future. Users on ResetEra have noticed that the NSUID numbers for Re-Boot Camp and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have both been updated on the Canadian eShop, which means pre-orders could be made available in the near future.

An announcement about the game's release would likely be made during a Nintendo Direct presentation. Nintendo has made no announcement about such a presentation, but there's a very good chance fans can expect one in the month of February. That would follow past precedence, and allow Nintendo to solidify its release schedule for the first half of 2023. So far, the company has Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe coming in February, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon in March, and Tears of the Kingdom in May. Re-Boot Camp could easily slot into the company's release schedule in April or June, but that's merely speculation at this time.

As its name implies, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a remake of the first two games in the series. Originally released on the Game Boy Advance in 2001 and 2003, the games put a focus on turn-based military strategy. When the remake was delayed last year, Nintendo did not explicitly connect it to the Russian invasion, instead citing "recent world events." However, the campaign in Advance Wars starts off with an invasion by the Blue Moon Army, which is heavily inspired by Russia. It's not difficult to see why Nintendo would have been hesitant to release the game as a result of that comparison.

For now, fans of the series will just have to wait and see if anything gets announced! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp's initial delay came one month before it was slated to release on Nintendo Switch, so it's quite likely that all development was finished a long time ago, and Nintendo is just waiting for the right time to release it.

