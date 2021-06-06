Knockout City Already Has Over 5 Million Players

✖

Knockout City, the team-based multiplayer video game from developer Velan Studios and EA with a unique take on dodgeball, has been popular since first releasing several weeks back. How popular? Well, it was announced that Knockout City has already hit 5 million players. Granted, it initially launched as a free-to-play video game for a limited time before turning to be free until level 25, but even so, that is an impressive number of players in so short of time.

"Since launch, we’ve seen 5 million new brawlers join us in matches," the Knockout City team stated in part, "there’s been amazing— and unexpected— gameplay, hundreds of thousands of Crews were formed, over half a billion KOs landed, millions of hours of gameplay were watched, and—dare we say it?—thousands of friendships were made along the way. Who knew you could bond over hitting one another in the face with a dodgeball?"

5 MILLION BRAWLERS!!! 🎉🥳 (and growing!)

For now, it is unclear whether Knockout City will remain free in this way for the foreseeable future. While it certainly shares the competitive aspect with a number of other popular free-to-play video games and features seasons and purchasable cosmetics, it is unclear whether that will be enough over time. It wouldn't be the first time that a video game launched as a purchasable item before swapping to the free-to-play model, but it would still be unusual in this instance to see it completely abandon the initial model so soon.

Knockout City is currently available for PC via Origin or Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It is also playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. Much like other multiplayer titles, it features seasons and purchasable cosmetics, though there are no loot boxes or similar mechanics. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Knockout City right here.

