Idris Elba Says Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Will be for "Diehard" Fans

Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movies have been hugely successful, both with casual viewers and longtime fans. Director Jeff Fowler has been careful not to alienate newcomers, while also filling both films with references and callbacks to the first three games on Sega Genesis. However, in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it seems that hardcore fans are going to get even more to enjoy. Speaking with Collider, Knuckles actor Idris Elba briefly talked about the new movie, and revealed that it will connect more with established Sonic lore.

"I can tell you that it's super exciting," Elba tells Collider. "I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic. I think 3's probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans. They're gonna get all of those Easter eggs in it.

From Dreamcast to the Big Screen

For those familiar with the Sonic games, that actually makes a lot of sense. The first two movies loosely followed the plots of a trio of games that didn't have much in terms of story. However, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 seems to be adapting a number of elements from Sonic Adventure 2. The Dreamcast era Sonic games were much heavier on story than those early Genesis games, and a big part of Shadow the Hedgehog's appeal is the character's arc. Doing Shadow justice will require that a lot of the elements from the game are brought to the big screen.

What We Know About Sonic the Hedgehog 3

At this time, actual details about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have been kept under tight wraps. The post-credit sequence for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 gave us a brief glimpse at Shadow in a research facility discovered by G.U.N. agents. In the video game Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow is in the custody of G.U.N. when Dr. Robotnik breaks into the facility and frees him. Throughout the course of the game, it's revealed that Shadow was genetically engineered by Robotnik's grandfather, Gerald. Shadow developed a close relationship with Gerald's daughter Maria, but her death sets him down a path seeking vengeance.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Shadow will be voiced by Keanu Reeves. Actress Alyla Browne has also been cast as Maria, so that alone tells us that the movie is going to adapt a big part of Shadow's storyline. That lines up pretty well with Elba's comments about going "deeper into the universe of Sonic." It remains to be seen just how many elements fans can expect from Sonic Adventure 2, but it's possible Fowler and Paramount could bring in a lot of familiar elements. Personally, I'm hoping for some music from Crush 40!

Do you think we'll see a lot of Sonic Adventure 2 elements in Sonic the Hedgehog 3? Are you excited to see the movie later this year? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!