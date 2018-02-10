Laser League Is Now in Early Access with a 30% Discount

The neon-filled arena combat game Laser League is now available in Early Access, and players who act quickly can get it for 30 percent off its already low price.

Laser League arrived in Early Access form just days ago on Feb. 8, a game that Roll7 and 505 Games says is now “polished and fully-formed,” though they add that there’s more to come with this release being just the beginning.

“Laser League arrives into Early Access polished and fully-formed, but this is just the start of a breathtaking journey,” an announcement on the game’s Steam page read. “We’ll be closely monitoring player feedback to evolve the experience to even greater heights.”

The game revolves around players attempting to control light nodes within the arena in order to use them to obliterate opponents. Different character customization options, as well as various classes and ability modifiers, provide an additional level of planning and tactics to the 2v2 or 3v3 matches, 4v4 if you’re playing locally.

An end date for the sale hasn’t been provided, but those thinking about buying the game will want to take advantage of the deal now before its gone. Laser League can be purchased through the game’s Steam page where additional details like the ones below are also found.