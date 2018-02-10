Laser League Is Now in Early Access with a 30% Discount

The neon-filled arena combat game Laser League is now available in Early Access, and players who act quickly can get it for 30 percent off its already low price.
Laser League arrived in Early Access form just days ago on Feb. 8, a game that Roll7 and 505 Games says is now “polished and fully-formed,” though they add that there’s more to come with this release being just the beginning.
“Laser League arrives into Early Access polished and fully-formed, but this is just the start of a breathtaking journey,” an announcement on the game’s Steam page read. “We’ll be closely monitoring player feedback to evolve the experience to even greater heights.”
The game revolves around players attempting to control light nodes within the arena in order to use them to obliterate opponents. Different character customization options, as well as various classes and ability modifiers, provide an additional level of planning and tactics to the 2v2 or 3v3 matches, 4v4 if you’re playing locally.
An end date for the sale hasn’t been provided, but those thinking about buying the game will want to take advantage of the deal now before its gone. Laser League can be purchased through the game’s Steam page where additional details like the ones below are also found.
- Over 60 characters from 5 unique brands (Empire, Gen Hao, Silvertip, Al Shama and Beyond)
- 6 powerful classes:
- BLADE: Has a short-range attack which will eliminate an opponent.
- SMASH: A longer-range dash attack, which sends a hit opponent flying across the pitch.
- SNIPE: Drop a marker, see a tracer line to it drawn on the pitch, and teleport back to it – eliminating anyone in your path
- GHOST: Activate for a few seconds of invincibility, to safely grab lasers or revive team mates
- THIEF: Steal a laser node that’s been activated by the opposition
- SHOCK: Area of effect electric shock that stuns rivals.
- Games modes: up to 4 players per team in Local; 2v2 and 3v3 matches online
- 2 ability modifiers per class.
- 3 international stadiums with 12 Laser maps
- EMPIRE CAMPUS (London, UK)
- GAUNLET: Restrictive. Quickly escalates in complexity.
- NINE CLUB: Hypnotic. Slow escalation with space for combat.
- SPIN CYCLE: Defensive. Perpetual long lasers.
- ARROWHEAD: Mesmeric. Slowly shifting border.
- GENG HAO MEGAPLEX (Tianjin, China)
- CRUSHER: Pressure! Short moving lasers to trap opponents.
- WARZONE: Shooting. Multiple short firing nodes.
- BATTLEGROUND: End to End. Multiple long-beamed nodes.
- RICOCHET: Hectic. Figure of eight moving nodes.
- SILVERTIP ARENA (Detroit, USA)
- CAROUSEL: Clockwise. Slow escalation with Space for combat.
- Y CONTROL: Orbiting. Long central lasers. Short rotating ones.
- PRIME: Interlocking. Expand control by owning the centre.
- ROTATOR: Restrained. Close combat with deadzones
- 16 available power ups to drastically change gameplay momentum (Including, SWITCH, DRAIN, REVIVE, REVERSE or SPEED UP)
- Over 250 character customizations.
