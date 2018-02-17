Last of Us Part II Could Feature Adorable Canine Companions

There is a lot to look forward to with the upcoming The Last of Us Part II, but for those fellow canine lovers out there – add one more reason to that long list.

Director Neil Druckmann posted on his Twitter account of himself with an adorable puppers in a motion capture suit while he himself was wearing a Last of Us shirt. Did he out right say this dog was in the game? Well, no, but that’s pretty darn blatant so we’re hoping for the best!

As with most semi-reveals, fans instantly reacted and many had the same knee-jerk reaction we did of ‘if anything happens to that damn dog, Neil, I swear …’:

Needless to say, if the dog companion gets officially confirmed (you know, in a real way and not via a vague tweet), the internet is going to lose its mind. It would be a smart move on the creative team’s part. Dog companions, especially when they can be protected (hint, Neil, hint!), do really well with gaming audiences. Look at Dragon Age Origins’ Mabari, Fallout 4’s Dogmeat – there are tons of examples out there as to why this would be a good thing. Now if only E3 could get here soon enough …

As far as The Last of Us Part II, the team is keeping pretty much about details. Here’s what the director had to say on the official game’s listing:

“At its core, The Last of Us is still very much about Ellie and Joel, but for this reveal, we wanted to showcase several new characters that are integral to their next journey.

We’re sure you have many questions after watching this scene. We’re also pretty sure that we’re going to see all sorts of theories about whom these characters are, where and when this scene takes place, and how all of this fits into Ellie and Joel’s next story.

For now we’re keeping mum, but we’re excited to see what y’all make of this piece of the puzzle.

With all of Naughty Dog working on The Last of Us Part II, we’re making great headway into the project. From art, technology, gameplay, and story, this is by far our most ambitious game yet.

You’re in for an intense, beautiful, harrowing, and emotionally moving ride. We’re extremely proud of the game we’re crafting and can’t wait to show you even more – and we promise you won’t have to wait as long for the next big reveal!“