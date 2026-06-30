Latest Sims 4 Update Finally Patches One of the Game’s Most Annoying Issues

The last few months have been pretty quiet for The Sims 4. Aside from some smaller updates and releases, we haven’t had a major expansion since the Royalty & Legacy pack back in February. That’s partly because the team at EA is hard at work with a major quality-of-life overhaul for the game. Today, as part of ongoing efforts to finally address longstanding issues with the popular life sim, another free Sims 4 base game update has arrived. And it’s cutting out one of my personal pet peeves about the game.

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The June 30th update for The Sims 4 is largely focused on adding top-voted quality-of-life features. This includes reducing the seriously irritating number of phone calls your Sims (and, by extension, you) have to answer. I have always found those phone calls more annoying than engaging, so I’m happy to see they’re getting turned down. In general, this update gives players more control over festival and phone notifications, along with other QoL additions. The patch is live now for PC, Mac, and console.

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

Today’s update will massively overhaul in-game notifications, making it easier to avoid that dreaded “notification wall full” pop-up. Starting today, players can use the “Silence Phone” button to prevent all unwanted phone calls. In addition, the phone calls you do receive will also make more sense for what’s actually happening in your game, with Sims only calling for advice when they’re actually your friend.

Another improvement to that pesky notification wall? The Game Options menu will now also let you turn off Festival Notifications. If you tend to ignore those repetitive Festivals as much as I do, this is incredibly welcome news. And only Sims that are actually friends with your Sims will invite them to said Festivals, so you’re not constantly declining invites from randos. All of these fixes will both streamline notifications to cut down on gameplay interruptions and ensure that in-game behavior actually makes sense.

Other notifications that are getting adjusted include the reminder about how to buy Earbuds, plus those “definitely not a scam” calls from Bess Sterling. The annoying “Come check out ThrifTea” notification that’s been the bane of my existence since the High School Years expansion came out has also been removed. In general, this should make a huge difference to how it feels to play The Sims 4, with far fewer unwanted notifications to dismiss and delete.

Discover today's update that reduces phone calls, improves notification controls & brings fixes for top-voted issues 🛠️https://t.co/80xkEeWN43 pic.twitter.com/BIlj9boubs — The Sims (@TheSims) June 30, 2026

Of course, today’s Sims 4 update brings in quite a few bug fixes for PC and console, as well. Top-voted issues, including clipping with windows and doors in certain graphics settings, as well as UI issues for console, have been resolved. Several pack-specific bugs have also been addressed, including the heartbreaking glitch that prevented Sims from adopting cats and dogs in, you guessed it, Cats & Dogs.

For the full list of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements from this latest Sims 4 update, you can check out the official blog post. Though it’s not quite an influx of new content or a fix for frustrations with the new marketplace feature, this Sims 4 patch is overall a massive improvement for one of the game’s most annoying features. As for what’s next for new expansions following Royalty & Legacy? We’re still waiting on that one.

Are you excited to get fewer notifications from random phone calls and events in The Sims 4? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!