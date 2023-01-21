League of Legends' Ahri Update, More Content Likely Delayed After Riot Games Attack

League of Legends players waiting on Ahri's update to come to the game's live servers might have to wait a while longer. Riot Games announced this week that it'd been the target of a "social engineering attack," an attack which it said has affected the studio's ability to release new content on time for its various games. No specific delays were mentioned, but upcoming League patches, the Ahri update, and content planned for other Riot Games titles are all things that the company said might've been impacted.

Riot detailed the situation on Friday via a few tweets from its Twitter account which were reshared and commented on by accounts for the studio's games as well as individual developers. No player data or personal info was obtained (as far as Riot is aware), but the current expectation is that content updates for Riot's games will be impacted.

Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained. — Riot Games (@riotgames) January 20, 2023

"Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack," Riot said. "We don't have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained. Unfortunately, this has temporarily affected our ability to release content. While our teams are working hard on a fix, we expect this to impact our upcoming patch cadence across multiple games. Please be patient with us as we work through this, and we'll keep you posted as we continue our investigation."

So far, the League team has commented on the situation, too, to say that the Ahri Art and Sustainability Update "might have to move to Patch 13.3" which falls on February 8th. The Teamfight Tactics account similarly suggested that the attack might've impacted upcoming balance changes, though a hotfix is in mind to fix any significant outliers. Riot Meddler, the head of League Studio, said "Nothing that would have been in 13.2 will be cancelled" but that things that can't be hotfixed like the Ahri update might have to move to a later date."

They will. Nothing that would have been in 13.2 will be cancelled, we might just have to move things that can't be hotfixed (e.g. art changes) to a later date instead — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) January 20, 2023

Neither the Valorant account nor the Legends of Runeterra accounts have said anything separately to suggest specific content from those games has been impacted by the attack.