League of Legends’ Blast Cone Spawns Are Changing

The time that early Blast Cones are spawning is changing in an upcoming League of Legends patch, a change that’ll help keep laners a bit safer from early ganks.

The change that’s coming in Patch 8.4 will delay the spawn of the Blast Cones tremendously, more than doubling the time that it would usually take them to bloom. As most junglers will know, the Blast Cones that spawn near both the Gromp camp and around the Baron and Dragon pit provide some easy, free utility and provided a quick path to a lane. Using these to pop over a wall and save mobility spells for a gank early in the game is something that junglers will have gotten used to by now, but those who don’t take not of this change might just mess up their pathing with expectations that a Blast Cone will be waiting for them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Explaining the time change for the Blast Cones, Riot Meddler listed a new time range for the initial spawn of the plant.

“One change in 8.4 that’s easy to miss is that we increased the initial spawn time on the Blast Cones near each Gromp camp and behind Baron and Dragon pits significantly (was in the 125-140s range, now 300-330s range),” Riot Meddler said in a Gameplay Thoughts post.

As mentioned previously, the goal of this change is to decrease the early-game pressure that junglers have on champions through the use of the Blast Cones.

“Goal there is to provide a longer period where laners aren’t being threatened by its use by junglers, meaning they either have to pop it, can’t play as aggressively or have to ward its location,” Riot Meddler continued.

The Rioter also fielded comments from players after asking them if any other plants needed to have their spawns changed whether they be pushed back or brought forward to an earlier spawn. Honeyfruit and Scryer’s Bloom, the other two plants that make up the trio with the Blast Cone, were also brought up by commenters, though it appears as though the exploding plant will be the only one looked at in the upcoming patch.