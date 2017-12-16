League of Legends Reveals December’s Wintry Bundles

New bundles are now live in League of Legends that group together different selections of seasonal skins and champions for this month only.

The bundle options are an excellent way to pick up a bunch of high-quality League skins and the champions as well if you need them, and this month’s bundles also include some diverse emotes to convey a range of expressions. Each one of the bundles are divided up based on the role or theme that most of the included champions fit in, so if you main one particular lane or role, you can easily score quite a few skins and champions that’ll fit your preferences and expand your pool of options.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below are all of the skins and champions that are included in each one of the bundles along with their different RP prices, the last bundle featuring all of the emotes that are grouped together.

Ice Mage Bundle – 50% off at 2699 RP (4683 RP if you need the champions)

Skins included : Frostfire Annie Cryocore Brand Program Lissandra Tundra Fizz Freljord Taliyah

Champions included: Annie Brand Lissandra Fizz Taliyah



Endless Winter Bundle – 50% off at 2284 RP (4026 RP if you need the champions)

Skins included: Arctic Warfare Caitlyn Arctic Ops Varus Frost Queen Janna Amethyst Ashe Frosted Ezreal

Champions included: Caitlyn Varus Janna Ashe Ezreal



Frosted Tops Bundle – 50% off at 2284 RP (4291 RP if you need the champions)

Skins included: Frostblade Irelia Arctic Ops Kennen Glacial Malphite Northern Front Swain Frozen Shen

Champions included: Irelia Kennen Malphite Swain Shen



Call Of The Wild Bundle – 50% off at 2157 RP (4253 RP if you need the champions)

Skins included: Ice Drake Shyvana Glacial Olaf Northern Storm Volibear Frozen Terror Nocturne Woad Scout Quinn

Champions included: Shyvana Olaf Volibear Nocturne Quinn



Mixed Feelings Bundle – 33% off at 900 RP.

Emotes included: Nice Try Angry Kitten Happy To See You



The skin and champion bundles will be available until Dec. 21, but the emote bundle will be around a bit longer until Jan. 18.