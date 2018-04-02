League of Legends Pro Doublelift’s Brother Kills Mother, Injures Father in Alleged Attack

Yihong Peng, brother of professional League of Legends player Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng, was arrested in Orange County, Calif. after he stabbed the brothers’ parents in an attack that resulted in the mother’s death and the father being left severely injured.

According to ESPN’s statement from the Orange County Sheriffs Office, police responded to a call that claimed Yihong Peng, 30, was wielding a knife in the street outside the family’s home.

“Deputies arrived to the scene within one minute and located two victims, both with stab wounds, and observed the suspect attempting to flee the scene,” the statement said. “Following a short pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered at the scene.”

Doublelift, the AD carry for Team Liquid, issued a statement about the news on TwitLonger that confirmed the news and said that he’d be stepping away from social media for the time being.

“This weekend I received some terrible news. My older brother attacked both of my parents with a knife,” Doublelift said. “As a result of this attack, my mom passed away and my dad was seriously hurt and is now recovering in hospital.

“I’m still processing this news and joining up with my dad and little brother to make sure they’re ok and the proper arrangements are being made. I’ll likely be quiet on social media while I work through this. I hope you all understand and support me as you always have in the past.”

The case is currently being investigated with Yihong Peng scheduled to appear in court today, though no motive for the attack is currently known. Fans and other professional players as well as the official LoL Esports account gave the player their condolences.

We extend our deepest condolences to Doublelift and his family. The thoughts and support of the entire community are with you during this time. — lolesports (@lolesports) April 2, 2018

Doublelift is one of the more famous players in the NA LCS and is most well known for his performance as an AD carry. He’s played for teams such as Counter Logic Gaming and Team SoloMid in the past and currently plays for Team Liquid. His team qualified for the NA LCS finals this past weekend and are scheduled to take on 100 Thieves when the finals match begins on April 8. It’s unknown what Doublelift’s plans for the finals are following the news of this incident.