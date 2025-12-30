League of Legends Fighting Game 2XKO Release Date Leaks in New Trailer

The release date for 2XKO, the upcoming fighting game featuring the world and characters of League of Legends, has leaked in advance. Recently, developer Riot Games confirmed that 2XKO would finally launch as a free-to-play game this coming month in January 2026. A more well-defined date in this window wasn’t given at the time, but it was obviously going to be coming about relatively soon given how near January is. Now, Riot has revealed when this launch date actually is, although the announcement seems to have come about earlier than it was supposed to.

Spotted in a new trailer that went live today, 2XKO is officially slated to launch next month on January 20th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The trailer that announced this date appeared on Riot’s official YouTube channel but was quickly made private by the developer. Although the video clearly wasn’t supposed to go live just yet, that didn’t stop fans from viewing it while it was still up and seeing the release date for themselves. As such, there is very little doubt that this launch date is a legitimate one.

Riot accidently released the trailer early (It's back on privat) but '2XKO' launches January 20th on Xbox Series and PS5. Already on PC. https://t.co/SX7CdPTncm pic.twitter.com/dlIAURiyhD — Knoebel (@Knoebelbroet) December 30, 2025

2XKO was first announced all the way back in 2019 and has been in development at Riot Games since that time. The project is one of a handful of League of Legends spin-offs that have been in the works at the company, with the other major game being that of an unnamed MMO. After such a long period of development, 2XKO finally went live in early access on PC just a few months back to pave the way to its full release in January.

While launch is right around the corner for 2XKO, this will simply be the start of the game’s life. Riot intends to support the fighting game for a long time to come and willadd more playable characters in the future. At launch, though, the full roster of 2XKO will include the following fighters from League of Legends:

Ahri

Blitzcrank

Braum

Darius

Ekko

Illaoi

Jinx

Teemo

Vi

Warwick

Yasuo

As mentioned, 2XKO will be completely free to download and play when it drops on January 20th. Paid content will be featured in the game, but it will primarily be tied to cosmetics and seasonal Battle Passes that players will be able to purchase.

