League of Legends’ Jhin Is Getting Buffed

One of League of Legends’ most dramatic champions is having some buffs tested on the PBE to increase his overall damage and provide a more reliable way to proc his CC.

The buffs that are being tested for Jhin were shared by Riot Games’ August “Riot August” Browning, the champion designer responsible for creating Jhin. The buffs would target both the damage that’s gained through Whisper (passive) and the damage of Dancing Grenade (Q) while also allowing him to root enemies with Deadly Flourish (W) after they’ve taken any form of damage from Jhin.

Some Jhin buffs being tested by @PhRoXzOn on PBE : Passive AD mult:: 2-40% >>> 4-44% Q AD ratio:: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 40/47.5/55/62.5/70% W now roots off of ALL damage Jhin deals, not just basic attacks. — August Browning (@RiotAugust) February 26, 2018

The Dancing Grenade buffs will kick in once players put a second point into the ability that’ll ultimately deal 10 percent more damage than it currently does once it’s fully upgraded. Jhin’s passive, on the other hand, would see the effects of the buffs immediately with Jhin gaining more attack damage right from the beginning.

For those that don’t play Jhin or are just unfamiliar with his passive, Jhin gains attack damage based on his level, critical strike chance, and bonus attack speed. While it currently starts at 2 percent and ramps up to 40, it’ll soon begin at 4 percent and end at 44 if the changes go through.

But one of the most impactful changes that’ll help Jhin early in the game is the buff to his Deadly Flourish that allows the ability’s CC to be activated off of any damage source from Jhin. The long-range ability is one that most players are likely familiar with regardless of whether they play Jhin or not, the narrow ability that snares enemies who are marked by Jhin’s basic attacks, an ally’s damage, or a Lotus Trap (E). After these changes, however, Jhin will be able to mark enemies with his Dancing Grenade as well. This means that Jhin players can pull off some truly dramatic plays by making the grenade bounce to minions or between champions while prepping Deadly Flourish to snare an enemy right as the grenade drops on its next target.

The changes for Jhin are currently being tested on the PBE and may be adjusted before being added to a later patch.